The global healthcare IT market is projected to reach USD 974.5 billion by 2027 from USD 394.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 19.8%

However, high cost of deployment of HCIT solutions, resistance from traditional providers are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The telehealth solutions segment is projected to be the largest segment in the clinical healthcare IT market

Based on the type of clinical HCIT solutions, the telehealth solutions segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.This is majorly attributed to the government initiatives for eHealth across the globe, the increasing need to improve the quality of care, growing consolidation among healthcare providers, and the rising adoption of digital and connected healthcare technologies.



The demand for healthcare services and increased adoption of predictive analytics are also expected to fuel the growth of this segment.



Healthcare Providers was the largest segment by the end user of healthcare IT market in 2021

Healthcare providers segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate in the healthcare IT market in 2021. Growing need to curtail healthcare costs, rising need for better financial outcomes, healthcare reforms, and the need to improve patient care while increasing operational efficiency is expected to drive the demand for healthcare IT services in the coming years.



APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific HCIT market will experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of Asia Pacific HCIT market can be contributed to the factors such as the growing support from government to increase the adoption of HCIT solutions, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing consumer purchasing power.



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation - C-level: 35%, Director-level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region - North America: 45%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Latin America: 3%, and Middle East & Africa: 2%.



Key players in the Healthcare IT Market

The key players operating in the healthcare IT market include Optum, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Cognizant (US), Change Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), athenahealth (US), GE Healthcare (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Wipro Limited (India), IBM (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Infor (US), Conduent (US), Conifer Health Solutions, LLC (US), Nuance Communications, Inc. (US), 3M (US), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), Carestream Health (US), Inovalon (US), Practice Fusion, Inc. (US), Intersystems Corporation (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the healthcare IT market and aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on product & services, components, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



