The global rigid plastic packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 207.8 billion in 2022 to USD 262.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027

PE material accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period

Polyethylene is produced by the polymerization of ethylene and can be self-sealed under controlled heat.It is highly durable, versatile, and resistant to moisture and light.



It is therefore widely used in rigid plastic packaging.Polyethylene provides a good barrier against moisture but a relatively poor one against oxygen and other gases.



Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) are used for manufacturing blister packs.

The PE Material segment accounted for the largest share of the global rigid plastic packaging market in 2021.This growth is attributed to its highly durable, versatile, and resistance to moisture and light properties.



It is therefore widely used in rigid plastic packaging.



Bottles and Jars to command the largest market share in rigid plastic packaging market during the forecast period.

Rigid plastic bottles are used for packaging various products such as water, juices, carbonated soft drinks, cosmetics, food products, personal care products, and pharmaceutical products.Most of these bottles & jars are made from PET, PE, PP, HDPE, PS, and PVC.



They can be molded into various forms, sizes, and shapes to stuff anything ranging from cream to pesticides.Polyethylene terephthalate is used in several packaging applications, as it is an excellent water and moisture barrier material.



Also, plastic bottles made from PET are widely used for mineral water and carbonated soft drinks.



The beverages segment is projected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period.

From airtight wraps to shelf-stable bottles and containers, plastic packaging plays a key role in delivering safe food from farm to table and is a material of choice for freezing foods for longer-term storage.Beverages include various types of drinks based on their constituents and their compositions.



There are various types of beverages, such as alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Global players are aiming at using innovative packaging materials developed from degradable and recyclable materials in order to achieve sustainability.

The beverage segment led the rigid plastic packaging market, by application, with a share of the overall market, in terms of value, in 2021. The segment is expected to grow due to factors such as consumer demand for portion control and single-serve products.



Europe to be the Second-largest market for rigid plastic packaging

The Europe was the second-largest market of the rigid plastic packaging market during forecast period.The food and beverages industry is the largest consumer of rigid plastic packaging in Europ, followed by healthcare, industrial, and cosmetic & toiletories.



The rigid plastic packaging market in Europe is likely to witness steady growth over the forecast period as a result of the increase in spending on consumer-packed goods and growth in industrial activities.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide.

• By Department- Sales/Export/Marketing– 53.3%, Production– 23.3%, CXOs– 23.3%

• By Designation- Managers– 60.5%, CXOs– 23.3%, Executives– 16.3%

• By Region- North America- 33%, Europe- 27%, Asia Pacific- 25%, Middle East & Africa- 10%, Sout America 5%.

The rigid plastic packaging market comprises major solution providers, Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Berry Global Group Inc. (US), Pactiv LLC (US), Silgan Holdings Inc. (US), Sonoco Products (US), Takween Advanced Industries (Saudi Arabia), DS Smith Plc (UK), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), and Al Jabri Plastic Factory (UAE) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the rigid plastic packaging market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the rigid plastic packaging market based on type (bottles & jars; rigid bulk products; trays; tubs, cups, and pots; and others), Raw Material (bioplastics, Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), and others such as Polycarbonate (PC) and polyamide), Applications (food, beverage, cosmetics & toiletries, healthcare, industrial, and others), Production Process (extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, and others) and Region.The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the rigid plastic packaging market.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market.

