STOP scrolling and start strolling!

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launching today, Blue Monday, and running through mid-March, Trans Canada Trail’s third-annual Blahs to Ahhhs (tctrail.ca/blahs2ahhhs) winter wellness campaign invites you outdoors to beat the winter blues along the world’s longest trail network.



The pileup of holiday bills and shorter days can have us feeling some seasonal gloom. Add to that a looming recession, rising food costs and growing geopolitical uncertainty in our news feeds. Instead of doom scrolling – get strolling! Whether hiking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, staying active outdoors in the winter boosts our mood and puts minds at ease. According to a Léger study of regular trail users commissioned by Trans Canada Trail, upwards of 95% of respondents used trails as a low-cost means of getting exercise and improving mental health in 2021.

Eleanor McMahon, President & CEO of Trans Canada Trail, celebrates every opportunity to get outdoors on the Trail. “Whether you live in Victoria, British Columbia; Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories; Cape Spear, Newfoundland, or anywhere in between, the Trans Canada Trail connects you to nature, and to your neighbours, friends and family. There is nothing like enjoying the abundant fresh air and sunshine on a snowy winter day on the Trail,” she says. McMahon adds “Trails are accessible, safe and affordable for everyone – and a great way to beat the winter blues.”

With over 28,000 kilometres of the Trail across land and water, there is no better place than the Trans Canada Trail to turn those winter blues around. The Trail connects over 15,000 communities, and 80% of Canadians live within 30 minutes of it. The Trail offers different ways to stay active, with many sections open in all four seasons, offering winter opportunities such as walking and hiking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Explore the map.

Blahs to Ahhhs includes a contest that challenges people to show how they get outdoors on the Trans Canada Trail. The contest will launch in February and everyone can share their pictures and videos through our website and over social media with the hashtags #Blahs2Ahhhs and #TransCanadaTrail for a chance to win weekly prizes from Trans Canada Trail, Columbia and Peace by Chocolate.

As a highlight of this year's campaign, watch for the first instalment of our new Trail Talk Live virtual conversation series on Wednesday, February 15. Hear from our expert panel on winter wellness, featuring Eleanor McMahon, President & CEO of Trans Canada Trail, in conversation with special guests from across the country.

Our special guests, Founder & CEO of Peace by Chocolate, Tareq Hadhad, and Trans Canada Trail Pathfinder, Melanie Vogel, who recently completed her coast-to-coast-to-coast through-hike along the Trans Canada Trail, will share stories and experiences of the Trail – and of communities across Canada – and inspire people to head outdoors and reap its benefits this winter. Find out more.

Blahs to Ahhhs and the Trail Talk Live series are presented with generous financial support from TD Bank Group.

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail (the Trail) is the longest recreational trail in the world, spanning over 28,000 kilometres on land and water. Linking three oceans – the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic – the Trail connects 15,000 rural, urban and Indigenous communities across every province and territory. It is a ribbon that connects Canada’s diverse landscapes, seasons, people and experiences, and fosters unity, collaboration and connectedness. Trans Canada Trail is a registered charity and stewards this national trail in collaboration with local Trail partners. With funding from the Government of Canada through Parks Canada, and investments from all levels of government and generous donors, Trans Canada Trail is the largest investor in trail infrastructure projects in Canada, supporting improvements, growth and enhancements for generations to come. tctrail.ca

