ApeX Pro to Deliver Revenue Sharing Incentives to Users With New Staking Program

ApeX Pro, a non-custodial derivatives decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the ApeX Protocol, unveiled its brand new Staking Program where users can share in revenue incentives generated from ApeX Pro's platform transaction fees.

Users will only need to stake ApeX Protocol's native governance token, $APEX, or its escrowed version $esAPEX in the staking pool to begin.

ApeX Pro's Staking Program boasts an unconventional staking model to boost earnings for participants on the platform — instead of considering only the amount and duration of assets staked in the staking pool, ApeX Pro has expanded its factors for staking reward calculations to also include trading activity. Recognizing the fact that users on the platform should also be rewarded for their full participation in other events, namely ApeX Pro's flagship Trade-to-Earn program, the Staking Program aims to help users fully maximize their earnings and get access to revenue-sharing opportunities on a fairer scale.

There are no fixed terms or plans for the Staking Program — the more a user stakes $APEX and $esAPEX, and the longer they leave them staked in the pool, the higher the overall rewards will be. It is up to every individual user to plan and customize their portfolio strategy to their preference on ApeX Pro. Truly designed for all types of traders on ApeX Pro, the Staking Program promises zero-effort rewards regardless of trading practices and preferences.

Staking rewards are determined by three factors; a time factor, a participant's Trade-to-Earn score and the amount of $APEX or $esAPEX staked. To further entrench the Staking Program within the ApeX Pro ecosystem, ApeX Pro will host several reward-multiplying boost events that allow for the accruing of cumulative benefits down the road with active event participation.

These rewards are calculated and updated in weekly epochs for unstaking at any time — paid out in USDC, and claimed rewards can be used for trading fee rebates on ApeX Pro, amongst other uses.

The Q1 2023 Roadmap

ApeX Pro's mission is to redefine the Web 3.0 world with decentralized social trading — users can anticipate the introduction of SocialFi features and the rollout of a Soulbound Token (SBT), ApeSoul, in time to come. In the immediate Q1 pipeline are ApeX Pro's VIP and Referral programs, which will add greater amplification to stacking gains within a single ecosystem for the individual user when unveiled.

About ApeX Pro

ApeX Pro is a non-custodial trading platform that delivers limitless cross-margined perpetual contracts to its metacommunity under a new social trading framework. It is primed to deliver limitless access to the perpetual swaps market with its order book model, as it remains committed to the promises of not just speed and efficiency, but also security with transparency on traders' preferred derivatives trading assets.

