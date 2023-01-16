New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unmanned Composites Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381937/?utm_source=GNW





This report consists of the current scenario and growth forecasts of the global unmanned composites market for 2022 to 2027.



To estimate the market size, the revenue generated through sales of unmanned composite materials for unmanned aerial vehicles and ground vehicles is considered. The report also offers the competitive landscape and a consequent comprehensive profile of the key players working in the market.



The study also covers the market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.



Report Includes:

- 29 data tables and 14 additional tables

- A detailed overview and up-to-date analysis of the global market for unmanned composites

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities for unmanned composites and the demand for unmanned composites in various platform types including unmanned aerial vehicle, unmanned ground vehicle, unmanned underwater vehicles, and others; and the market areas that are expected to experience the highest growth in demand

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global unmanned composites market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on materials, platform type, and region

- A comparative study and SWOT analysis of the major platform types including UAVs, UGVs, and UUVs which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

- Insight into the competitive scenario analysis and strategic market developments of the composite material manufacturers and unmanned vehicle manufacturers along with their recent partnerships and collaborations etc.

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performances, and segmental revenues

- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including DuPont, Evonik, Gurit Services, Hexcel Corp., SGL Group, and Toray Industries Inc.



Summary:

The market for unmanned composites is growing rapidly and is expected to revolutionize global manufacturing in the future.Unmanned composite and unmanned systems hold immense potential for efficient production workflows.



Moreover, the use of unmanned composite materials is changing with more companies adopting them to improve their supply chain management.



The massive surge in demand has driven many manufacturers to achieve significant weight reduction in unmanned systems, which has prompted d upsurge in the demand for UAVs in civil and commercial aircraft applications. Moreover, the market is also characterized by platform types, such as UAV, UGV, and UUV, all of which are highly advanced and can meet desired requirements for purity, portability, footprint, and usage pattern.



The analyst estimates the total global market for unmanned composites at $REDACTED billion in 2021. This figure is expected to rise to $REDACTED billion in 2022 and to more than $REDACTED billion in 2027, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% over the forecast period.

