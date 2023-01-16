New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CRISPR Technology: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894138/?utm_source=GNW





The report also covers market projections for 2027, as well as the competitive environment and regulatory scenario.The report details the market share of CRISPR technology on applications and end users.



The market is segmented into Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academics & Government Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) based on end users.The market is categorized as Drug Development, Agriculture, Diagnostics, Clinical therapy, and Others based on Application.



The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.



By geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world. The North American region includes countries such as the U.S. and Canada; Europe includes Germany, U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the historic year, 2021 as the base year, and forecast for 2027.



Report Includes:

- 17 data tables and 37 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the market potential for CRISPR technology, industry growth drivers, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global CRISPR technology market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by application, end user, and region

- Discussion of the major market dynamics, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and macroeconomic factors affecting the demand for CRISPR technology market over the coming years (2022-2027)

- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

- A look at the recent technical breakthrough on the use of CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology, and how it has propelled the rapid growth in genetic engineering and advanced pharmacological research

- Comparative study on CRISPR with TALE and ZFN nuclease as a gene editing tool and discussion on its higher adaptability over other nucleases

- Review of the patent filings and research publications for innovations in the CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology

- Insight into recent industry structure for CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology, competitive environment, clinical trials, ongoing research activities, and the COVID-19 impact on the marketplace

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including CRISPR Therapeutics AG, GenScript, Lonza Group Ltd, PerkinElmer and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Summary:

The global market for CRISPR technology is estimated at $REDACTED in 2022 and is expected to increase rapidly by REDACTED% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) to reach $REDACTED in 2027. This report segments the global market by application, end user, and region.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

CRISPR offers lucrative potential for advanced pharmacological research, with impact spanning the entire preclinical drug discovery pipeline.This technology makes gene editing more tractable and precise and speeds up the process of identifying drug targets and generating realistic disease models.



High costs associated with the innovation of new drugs are a risk for pharmaceutical companies and may limit the discovery of new therapeutics. New and advanced technologies like CRISPR remove these barriers, expanding the drug exploration process.



This report examines end users, applications, and markets in an effort to help companies and investors prioritize product opportunities and strategic movements. The report highlights key industry and market trends and quantifies the main market segments, allowing the reader to better understand the industry’s structure and the changes occurring within it.



Favorable government regulations and funding that supports the application of CRISPR in various scientific fields across all regions create unique market opportunities. This report analyzes the trends and the impact on future growth and developmental opportunities of CRISPR applications in science.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894138/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________