Bioprinting: Technologies and Global Markets

The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The patent analysis focuses on technological trends in recent years in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for bioprinting technologies.



The scope of the report extends to only those bioprinting technologies that generate the most global revenue. Surgical device or guides and ceramics or metal devices used in 3D bioprinting overlap with other products that are already covered under the technology segments, so these have been excluded.



This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World region. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020, as the base year 2021 and forecast through year-end 2027.



Report Includes:

- 26 data tables and 35 additional tables

- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for bioprinting technologies and applications within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of market opportunities for this innovation-driven market, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global bioprinting market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology, application, end-user, and region

- Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market for bioprinting over the forecast period (2022 to 2027)

- Analysis of the markets for the main bioprinting end-use applications, including research, drug discovery and development, cosmetics, and clinical

- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on technologies, applications, and end users of bioprinting

- Updated information on recent industry acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances in the global bioprinting market

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Profile descriptions of the market leading participants, including 3D Bio Corp., Advanced Solutions Inc., Cellink, Organovo, and Stratasys Ltd.



Summary:

The global market for the bioprinting marketwas valued at REDACTED in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach approximately REDACTED by 2027.



The use of technology in medical devices impacts multiple therapeutic areas.The most significant user segments include tissue engineering, drug discovery, and regenerativemedicine.



As per theWHO, 21 patients perday die due to organ transplant shortages.Bioprinted organs could help clinicians and patients to eliminate the list of requirements of organs.



The technology has been used as one of the most impactful possibilities in the field.



Laser bioprinting is growing at a high rate due to its advantages in high print speeds, high cell densities, good cell viability, and higher resolution patterns. Also, since there is no nozzle, there are no issueswith a nozzle clogging with cells or othermaterials during printing.



The main advantages of the photopolymerization technique is achieving covalently crosslinked hydrogels, helping to drive the use and growth of these bioprinters. Advantages include the ability to print high-viscosity biomaterials, creation of large constructs, high cell densities, sterile environments, and affordability.



Inkjet bioprinters have the advantages of high print speed, high cell viability, and high-resolution structures. Inkjet printers are limited to low-viscositymaterials, and as a result, the printed structure may haveweakmechanicalproperties.

