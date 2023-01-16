Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Report 2023: Rise in Adoption of Cloud Services Bolsters Growth

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during 2022-2027. Operators are also trying new and innovative methods to ensure that cooling the facility can be done via alternate methods to reduce the PUE of the facilities. Challenges such as increased water consumption and heightened power usage due to higher rack capacity will raise the demand for alternative and efficient cooling systems in the APAC data center cooling market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific data center cooling market is driven by the adoption of the 5G technologies advanced technologies such as IoT, big data, AL & ML, and digitalization. The facilities in the region have started adopting liquid immersion cooling technologies. For instance, OneAsia announced to launch first liquid immersion cooling system in its Hong Kong data centers. Further, free cooling techniques will continue to dominate the market for evaporative coolers, free cooling chillers, air-side economizers, and water-side economizers in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Northern China.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The growth of hyperscale facilities in the region, such as Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, and Tencent, has increased. These hyperscale facilities require efficient and sustainable cooling systems.
  • Many modern facilities are built in both high-density and low-density environments. High-density environments can support a rack power density of up to 20 kW and even more through liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling.
  • Overheating processors, peripherals, or other components can cause system failure and data loss. Therefore, it is necessary to incorporate efficient cooling systems in data centers.
  • Regarding adoption, CRAC and CRAH units dominate with a 35% share of the overall market for cooling systems in the APAC data center cooling market.
  • Due to the tropical climate in Southeast Asian countries, most facilities are adopting liquid-based cooling technologies. For instance, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres has installed a chilled water plant with cooling towers with the redundancy of N+1 in its Loyang facility.
  • Facilities have cooling standards that determine the design, adoption, and operation of the cooling systems and equipment used. ASHRAE provides standards as well as recommendations for the installation of cooling systems.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Higher Deployment of 5G & Edge Data Centers
  • Growing Adoption of AL& Ml Workloads
  • Rise in Rack Power Density of Data Centers
  • Innovative Technologies in Data Center

Market Enablers

  • Rise in Adoption of Cloud Services
  • Growing Adoption of Big Data and IoT
  • Data Center Targeting Pue of < 1.5
  • Increase in Data Center Investments

Market Restraints

  • Increase in Power Consumption by Cooling Systems
  • Water Consumption by Data Centers

Segmentation by Cooling Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling System

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers
  • Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

  • Air-based Cooling Technique
  • Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
  • Water-Based Cooling Technique
  • Direct-To-Chip & Liquid Immersion Cooling Technique

Segmentation by Tier Standards

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

  • APAC
  • China
  • Hong Kong
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Rest Of APAC
  • Southeast Asia
  • Singapore
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Thailand
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Other Southeast Asian Countries

Key Vendors

  • Airedale by Modine
  • Rittal
  • Schneider Electric
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

  • 3M
  • 4ENERGY
  • Airsys
  • ALFA LAVAL
  • Asetek
  • Aermec
  • Austin Hughes Electronics
  • Black Box Network Services
  • Carrier
  • Citec International
  • ClimateWorx
  • Cooler Master Technology
  • Condair Group
  • Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)
  • Colt International
  • CoolIT Systems
  • CONTEG
  • DAIKIN APPLIED (Daikin Industries)
  • DATA AIRE
  • Degree Controls (Nova Instruments)
  • Delta Group
  • ebm-papst
  • EcoCooling
  • Envicool
  • FlaktGroup
  • FUJITSU
  • Fuji Electric
  • Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Iceotope
  • Johnson Controls
  • Kelvion Holding
  • KyotoCooling
  • LiquidStack
  • Lennox International
  • Liquid Cool Solutions
  • Legrand
  • Motivair
  • Munters
  • Nortek Air Solutions
  • nVent
  • Prasa Infocom & Power Solutions (Prasa)
  • Quantech (Renovo Zhuhai)
  • Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology
  • Siemens
  • SPX Cooling Technologies
  • Stellar Energy
  • Submer
  • Swegon Group
  • SWEP International
  • Systecon
  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
  • Upsite Technologies
  • USystems
  • Wakefield-Vette

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Premium Insights

7 Market at a Glance

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Mechanical Infrastructure

14 Cooling Systems

15 Cooling Techniques

16 Tier Standards

17 Geography

18 Southeast Asia

19 Competitive Landscape

20 Key Vendors

21 Other Prominent Vendors

22 Report Summary

23 Quantitative Summary

24 Appendix


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6iht8b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                Asian Pacific Data Center Cooling Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Data Center Cooling
                            
                            
                                Data Center Solutions
                            
                            
                                Data Center Standard
                            
                            
                                Edge Data Center
                            
                            
                                Green Data Center
                            
                            
                                Immersion Cooling
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data