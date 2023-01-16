New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets for Sterilization Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0870784/?utm_source=GNW



- By end user: medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, agriculture, cosmetics and others

- By region: North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Report Includes:

- 56 data tables and 25 additional tables

- A detailed overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for sterilization technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of market opportunities for this innovation-driven sterilization technology market, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments

- Discussion of key growth driving factors and constraints that will shape the market for sterilization technologies as a basis for projecting demand over the next few years (2022-2027)

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global sterilization technologies and contract services market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by type, end user, and region

- Coverage of the technological, economic and business considerations of the sterilization technologies industry with analyses and forecasts through 2027

- Global market outlook and projections of manufacturer’s sales for capital equipment and selected consumables used by the sterilization industry

- Insight into the recent industry structure, government regulations and policy updates, technology advancements, and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants

- Updated information on recent mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances in the global radioactive waste management market

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including 3M, Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), Balchem Corp., Donaldson Company Inc., and Getinge AB



Summary:

Sterilization is essential to the manufacture and function of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, chemicals used in research, foods and beverages, and other products.Without it, consumers risk being exposed to an array of harmful microbes and infectious diseases.



Additionally, sterilization is essential in many industrial processes to control contaminants that might interfere with the function of the finished product.



Safety and speed are the major determinants in the sterilization market.Each aspect relies on expansion and innovation of sterilization processes and equipment.



The high equipment, utility and maintenance costs of sterilization technologies have led to the introduction of contract services. Contract sterilization service providers offer customized bacteria and pathogen reduction technologies on a contractual basis and thus eliminate the need for end-user industries to deal with such high costs.



For the purposes of this report, sterilization technologies are broadly classified into four major types: chemical and gas, ionizing radiation, filtration and thermal.Based on the active agents that are used for gas sterilization, the chemical and gas sterilization segment is further subdivided into formaldehyde and ethylene oxide.



With an REDACTED% CAGR, ethylene oxide is the fastest growing segment owing to its superior sterilization capacity and low toxicity as compared to formaldehyde.



Based on end user, the sterilization technologies market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, medical devices, food and beverages, agriculture, n cosmetics and others.The medical devices segment held the largest share in 2021 in terms of revenue, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.



Sterilization technologies are used in the medical industry to sterilize tissues, medical products and cleanroom consumables. Penetration and dose uniformity ratios, shorter processing times, enhanced polymer reactions and flexibility have made X-ray processing the preferred sterilization method for medical device products.



Geographically, the global sterilization technologies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.North America dominates the global sterilization technologies market with a market share of REDACTED% in 2021.



The growing geriatric population, rise in hospital-acquired infections and increase in healthcare expenditures are major factors contributing to the growth and development of sterilization technologies in this region.



Asia-Pacific follows the North America region in terms of revenue.Growing awareness about disease, large patient pools, increasing medical tourism, the expansion of the processed food and beverage market and improving healthcare infrastructure are major factors contributing to the growth and development of sterilization technologies in this region.



Foreign players expanding their production sites in these emerging markets also supplements market growth. The Asia-Pacific sterilization technologies market is expected to reach $REDACTED by 2027, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the 2022 to 2027 forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0870784/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________