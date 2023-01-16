Percept Corporation Names Vision Industry Leader Jim McGrann as President and Chief Operating Officer

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percept Corporation, a developer of eye tracking, eye control, and perceptual optimization technology for the global vision industry, is pleased to announce that Jim McGrann has been named as its President and Chief Operating Officer. McGrann has decades of C-level executive experience in the eye care industry and most recently served as CEO of Professional Eye Care Associates of America (PECAA). PECAA, an independent eye care alliance and group purchasing organization consists of 12,000 doctor members. There, McGrann managed business strategy development, customer experience management, information technology strategy development, and led the exit negotiations and transition after the acquisition by VSP Vision in September 2022. McGrann was previously the President and CEO of VSP Global (Now VSP Vision) where he led the largest vision insurance company in the world. During his time with VSP Vision he also led their innovation lab, The Shop. Projects included a collaboration with Google on the early Google Glass introduction, multiple owned brands, and licensed brand introductions that achieved leadership in market share within the vision industry. He was also the former President of VSP Vision Care, and Chief Information Officer of Marchon Eyewear, one of the top eyewear companies in the world.



McGrann will support Percept’s CEO and founder, Dr. Scott Lewis, who will be responsible for strategic and technology direction, while McGrann leads the company’s commercialization and growth strategies for Percept’s six business sectors.

“Jim has introduced and taken to scale multiple successful products and services in the vision industry and has the ideal complementary skills to join me in leading the future of Percept,” said Dr. Scott Lewis, Percept Corporation CEO and Chairman of the Board. “Jim’s extensive vision industry background coupled with his years of experience in corporate management and dealmaking are ideal for our commercialization of Percept technology. He also brings a depth of expertise in operational management, data management, development of strategic alliances, expansion of international sales footprints, and global finance. His strong leadership experience will be critical as we manage Percept’s rapid growth, and we emerge from stealth mode.”

“I am very excited to be joining the Percept team and working with a visionary like Dr. Scott Lewis,” said Jim McGrann. “Percept has a great business model and talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the fast-changing environment within the global eyecare and technology spaces. As the industry evolves through restructuring, consolidation, and technology migrations, Percept is positioned to provide a revolutionary and timely suite of technology solutions and services that help people experience a greater level of visual perception. Scott and I, leveraging our respective skills, will work together to combine strategy and technology breakthroughs with at-scale commercialization, and international strategic partnerships. In my opinion, Percept will change and enhance the vision industry as others have done in the automobile, supply chain and communications industries.”



McGrann received a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science and he was a member of the Wall Street Journal CEO Council from 2015-17. He presently serves as Chairman of the Board for Prevent Blindness.



About Percept Corporation

Percept is a nine-year-old privately held stealth mode company that is a leader in technology, products, software, and app solutions. Each innovation is designed to improve human perception while increasing performance, productivity, safety, and individualized style. Based in Las Vegas, Percept has staff throughout the United States and Italy, in addition to partners in Europe and Asia. The intellectual property base of Percept includes licenses for over 35 U.S., European, and Chinese patents.

