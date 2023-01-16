Loyal Source Government Services Announces the Opening of 21 Medical Disability Examination Clinics Across the Western U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source Government Services , one of the nation’s leading healthcare solutions providers, today announces the opening of its first Medical Disability Examination (MDE) clinics, supporting Veterans across the Western U.S.



As part of the Compensation and Pension Program, MDEs are required by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for Veterans claiming a disability related to their military service. Loyal Source’s 21 new brick-and-mortar clinics will provide Veterans with exceptional care with a client-centric focus.

Clinic locations include Arizona (2), California (9), Hawaii (1), Idaho (1), Nevada (1), New Mexico (1), Oregon (2), Utah (1), and Washington (3).

Loyal Source is providing a network of providers and specialists at each of the clinic locations and throughout the region including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychologists, and audiologists. All clinics will include a support staff of office managers, administrative personnel, certified nursing assistants, and medical assistants.

“Providing high quality healthcare to our Veterans through accessible leading-edge clinics is an honor and Loyal Source is ready to continue to provide elite services to our Veterans through the MDE contract.” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. “Quality healthcare is essential, and our goal is to provide high quality medical exams to our Veterans. By partnering with the VA and being awarded this MDE contract, we’re able to extend our reach to Veterans and offer our country’s heroes the best possible care.”

Earlier this year, Loyal Source announced it had been awarded the MDE contract by the VA, Veterans Benefits Administration. The total contract value awarded was $6.8B across all four regions of the United States. A total of $2B has already been awarded. Loyal Source was added to the agreement in June and can perform until September 30, 2028, upon contract completion.

Since its inception, Loyal Source has proudly served military members, Veterans, and their families by providing superior medical, counseling, and training services focused on improved physical and behavioral health outcomes.

About Loyal Source

Loyal Source is an Orlando-based workforce solutions provider dedicated to delivering elite services worldwide. With a focus on government healthcare, technical and support services, engineering, and travel healthcare, Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com .