STEADRIGHT CRITICAL MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

Huntsville, Ontario, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE: SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 100,000 common shares in the capital of the company at an exercise price of $0.25 cents (the “options”) in accordance with the Company’s 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 13, 2028



Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a junior mining exploration company established in 2019 and incorporated in the Province of Ontario. Steadright currently holds an option on its property, specifically in Port Cartier, Gaspe Bay Region of Quebec Canada, accessible by route 138. Steadright's Quebec project, the RAM Project, is comprised of 4,201 acres. The RAM property is located on a highly prospective geological unit and historically has been under explored for Ni,Co,Cu and precious metals. Steadright also has an option agreement for the B2 Project exploring for Cu, Ag located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec.

