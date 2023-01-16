Global Space Propulsion Market Size/Share Predicted to Reach USD 22,536.23 Million By 2030, at 15.5% CAGR: Strategic Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Space Propulsion Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Chemical Propulsion, Non-Chemical); By System Component; By Platform; By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Space Propulsion Market size & share is expected to generate revenue of USD 22,536.23 million by 2030 and is estimated to be valued at USD 6,170.55 million in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% from 2022 to 2030”

What is Space Propulsion? What is the expected Size/Share of the Space Propulsion Market?

Report Overview

Space propulsion is used to accelerate spacecraft and artificial satellites by producing propulsive force or changing the velocity. The propulsion system includes tanks, pumps, pressure regulators, propellants, power heads, and rocket nozzles. Most spacecraft today are driven by heating the reaction mass engine and ejecting out mass at high speed into the air or space. This type of engine is called a rocket engine which plays a key role in acceleration, attitude control and drag makeup.

When launching a spacecraft from the Earth, a propulsion system is used to provide a net positive acceleration. Aeronautics and space agencies are increasingly using many space propulsion systems due to the presence of a broad range of satellites and space crafts. Many technological developments and the use of composite materials in the manufacturing of components are fueling the growth of the space propulsion market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Accion Systems

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings

IHI Corporation

Blue Origin

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Space Exploration Technologies

Safran

Airbus Se

Thales Alenia Space

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing demand for advanced propulsion systems to push the market growth

The growing investment, rising growth in space missions for exploring, and rise in conflicts on borders, are boosting the space propulsion market size. Rockets are used as low Earth orbit (LEO) elevators due to their cost-effectivity, low launch cost, and availability of off-the-shelf satellite components. Thus increasing development of reusable rockets and their demand is anticipated to accelerate the space propulsion industry. For instance, in Oct 2022, OneWeb successfully launched 36 new LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites into its constellation from India. This led to enhance global coverage and form connectivity in India and South Asia. A rise in space exploration missions, growing R&D activities, and growing demand for satellite data are the market trends driving the overall demand.

Moreover, a surge in the collaboration between government and private companies is another factor propelling the market growth. The rise in demand for advanced propulsion systems, as well as propulsion systems produced through 3D printing, is predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the space propulsion market. In addition, the increase in demand for satellites for satellite imaging applications is augmenting the industry's growth.

Segmental Analysis

Non- Chemical propulsion type dominates the market over the forecast period

Based on type, the non-chemical propulsion category witnessed the largest space propulsion market share. Solar propulsion is the latest propulsion technology that is cost-effective and safer. It offers superior propulsive power to assist different space exploration missions. In a Laser propulsion system, a spaceship can receive velocity through two methods. The first method transfers energy by the application of photon radiation pressure.

The thrusters segment is expected to witness the major revenue share

By system, the thrusters category is predicted to account for the highest market share in the space propulsion market because thrusters are majorly used for orbital station-keeping, attitude control, maneuvering, or long-duration, low-thrust acceleration orbit control of satellites. These systems can be classified as either pressure-supplied or pump-fed. Pressure-supplied thrusters are used in auxiliary propulsion as well as space propulsion applications which require low system pressures. However, a pump-fed system is used in a high-pressure, high-performance application.

The Government and Defense segment holds the largest revenue share during the anticipated period

On the basis of end-use, the Government and Defense generate the greatest market share throughout the foreseen period. A military satellite is an artificial satellite used for military purposes. It has been launched into orbit to perform military activities on the surface of the Earth, including communications, navigation, and reconnaissance.

Geographic Overview

North America is predicted to acquire the highest market share over the forecast period

Based on geography, the space propulsion market in North America is expected to lead the market with the highest CAGR throughout the predicted period. The key factors supporting regional growth include a large number of commercial space organizations and a high space budget. Also, the presence of the key market players in the region and the expansion of the space industry is favoring the industry growth.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is likely to grow over the study period owing to the rise in space budgets in China, India, and Japan which has led to rising government and commercial satellite launches. In addition, defense utilities growing demand for satellites in Asia is positively influencing the regional market growth. Increasing space spending and an increasing number of military satellite programs from various APAC countries are driving the space propulsion industry expansion.

Space Propulsion Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Chemical Propulsion, Non-Chemical); By System Component; By Platform; By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030

Recent Developments

In Sept 2022, Airbus signed an agreement with the Dutch and Czech defense ministries for satellite communications. Airbus UHF (Ultra High Frequency) military communications hosted payload will be used by the armed services on 2 or 3 channels. It will be launched as part of the EUTELSAT 36D communications satellite in 2024.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the space propulsion market report based on type, system, platform, end-use, and region:

By Type Outlook

Chemical Propulsion

Non-Chemical

By System Outlook

Thrusters

Propellant Feed System

Rocket Motors

Nozzles

Propulsion Thermal Control

Power processing units

By Platform Outlook

Satellites

Capsules or Cargo

Interplanetary Spacecraft and Probes

Rovers and Spacecraft Landers

Launch Vehicles

By End-Use Outlook

Commercial

Satellites Operators and Owners

Space Launch Service Provider

Government of Defense

Departments of Defense

National Space Agencies

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

