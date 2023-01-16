New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fixed broadband customer experience: consumer survey" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381894/?utm_source=GNW
”
This report uses the results of Analysys Mason’s consumer survey to assess the behaviour, preferences and plans of fixed broadband users. The report analyses the satisfaction and churn of broadband customers and investigates the relationship between value-added services (VASs) and customer satisfaction.
Topics analysed in this report
- Metrics such as Net Promoter Score (NPS), customer satisfaction and intention to churn and how they are affected by consumers’ fixed broadband speeds
- Key drivers of churn among fixed broadband subscribers
- Services that broadband consumers take as part of a bundle
- Impact of bundling additional services on customer satisfaction
Survey data coverage
The survey was conducted in association with Dynata between July and August 2022. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the broader online consumer population in the countries covered. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were at least 1000 respondents per country.
Geographical coverage
- Western Europe (WE): France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UK
- Central and Eastern Europe (CEE): Poland and Turkey
- North America (NA): Canada and the USA
- Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP): Australia and New Zealand
- Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP): Malaysia and the Philippines
- Africa: South Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381894/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________