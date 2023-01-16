New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fixed broadband customer experience: consumer survey" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381894/?utm_source=GNW

”





This report uses the results of Analysys Mason’s consumer survey to assess the behaviour, preferences and plans of fixed broadband users. The report analyses the satisfaction and churn of broadband customers and investigates the relationship between value-added services (VASs) and customer satisfaction.





Topics analysed in this report





Metrics such as Net Promoter Score (NPS), customer satisfaction and intention to churn and how they are affected by consumers’ fixed broadband speeds

Key drivers of churn among fixed broadband subscribers

Services that broadband consumers take as part of a bundle

Impact of bundling additional services on customer satisfaction

Survey data coverage





The survey was conducted in association with Dynata between July and August 2022. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the broader online consumer population in the countries covered. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were at least 1000 respondents per country.





Geographical coverage





Western Europe (WE): France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UK

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE): Poland and Turkey

North America (NA): Canada and the USA

Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP): Australia and New Zealand

Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP): Malaysia and the Philippines

Africa: South Africa



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381894/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________