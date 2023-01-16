Cordless Hammer Drills Global Market Report 2023: Development of Li-Ion Batteries Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cordless Hammer Drills Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cordless hammer drills market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% during 2022-2027. Rapid industrialization and increasing household and commercial applications are primarily driving the market. These tools are mainly used in automobiles, aerospace, construction, electronics, and shipbuilding industries.
Customized battery-operated power tools that augment productivity were manufactured due to rising work intensity and plummeting performance. The small, light and powerful batteries offered divergence, and the innovations in battery technology were mainly driven by the trends in the electrical and electronic equipment market. Advances in battery technology also enable the introduction of new products and services in the market. Due to the rapidly shifting technology and rising awareness amongst people, the acceptance of cordless hammer drills is high, given the high-quality performance and efficiency.
Among the two variants in the cordless hammer drills market, brushed and brushless, the brushless is the more sought-after one given its efficiency, low maintenance, and durability, thus attracting demand and helping the entire cordless hammer drills market.
INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITY & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS
RISE IN RENOVATIONS
- The usage of the internet and smartphones, and other devices is increasing with time. Meaning information is now readily available. The readily available information and resources have enabled people to adopt and adapt rapidly. The rise in internet penetration paved the way for more innovative and cost-effective ideas in several verticals. People started to show a keen interest in making changes in and around their personal and professional spaces.
- Developed countries like Europe are witnessing aggressive renovations in the region as the region is adopting energy-efficient ways to support Net Zero emission targets, which calls for numerous upgrades and renovations. All of this is expected to drive the demand for cordless hammer drills, thus boosting the cordless hammer drills market and allowing the players to leverage the industry and earn revenues.
MULTIUTILITY OF CORDLESS HAMMER DRILLS
- Hammer drills are used to drill holes in hard materials and are usually not used for materials on which standard drills are utilized. Hammer drills are occasionally used against hard materials such as concrete, stone, or masonry. However, most hammer drills come with an option to be used as both hammer drills and standard drills by switching off the hammering feature as and when required. So, buying such hammer drills would allow the user to have the benefit of owning multiple tools by investing in just one. Hammer drills have several variants based on voltage, motor type, and other aspects. Users owning a hammer drill can use it for hobbies and DIY activities.
AVAILABILITY OF MORE AFFORDABLE ALTERNATIVES
- Most cordless hammer drills come with the provision of switching the hammer function of the machine and using it like a standard drill machine; by this provision, the hammer drills suffice the need for a general drill machine along with a hammer drill. Users who have the frequent utility of hammer drills prefer buying them and get the added benefit of using them as a standard drilling machine. However, users of standard drill machines do not choose hammer drills, especially the cordless variant, as it is quite expensive given that most require lithium-ion batteries, which hinders the cordless hammer drills market growth.
SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
Segmentation by Motor Type
- Brushless
- Brushed
Segmentation by Application
- Commercial
- Residential
- Industrial
Segmentation by Voltage
- 12V
- 18V
- 20V & Above
Segmentation by Chuck Size
- 1/2"
- 3/8" & Above
Segmentation by Geography
- APAC
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- Spain
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
South Africa
Key Company Profiles
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Robert Bosch
- Techtronic Industries Company
- Makita
- Hilti
Other Prominent Vendors
- Atlas Copco
- Apex Tool Group
- Ingersoll Rand
- Snap-On
- Koki Holdings
- Emerson
- Panasonic
- Fortive
- Positec
- CHEVRON
- FEIN
- FERM
- AIMCO
- Uryu Seisaku
- INTRSKOL
- Festool
- Kyocera
- CS Unitec
- Dynabrade
- Husqvarna
- STIHL
- Oregon Tool, Inc.
