4D Bioprinting Global Market Report 2023: Benefits over 3D Printing Continue to Drive R&D Efforts

The concept of 3D printing has been one of the biggest revolutions across the globe. Various industry stakeholders and academicians have undertaken several initiatives to further develop / improve this technology for a variety of applications. One such application area is 3D bioprinting that includes the printing of living cells and enables the development of highly complex tissues that mimic the structure and performance ability of desired organ, within the body.

Although 3D bioprinting results in the printing of an exact replica of primary human organs, however, the printed 3D objects are inert and static in nature and are unable to change shape when subjected to environmental changes. 4D bioprinting makes this possible; 4D bioprinting refers to the incorporation of a fourth dimension that enables these structures to change their shape with time.

The additional element in the bioprinting technology that enables the fourth dimension, includes application of smart materials, which have the tendency to morph in the presence of stimuli (such as, heat, water, light, electricity, magnetic energy, stress, strain, and pressure). In addition to the ability to morph, structures from 4D printing, have the ability to self-repair and can adapt to various environmental changes.

This technology, though, is currently associated with several challenges; these include printing the existing stimuli-responsive materials and optimizing them with bio-inks. Assembling and folding deformations in structures from 4D printing is also quite demanding.

Owing to the ongoing advancements in the 4D biofabrication technology, several players are actively adopting and developing 4D bioprinters and smart biomaterials. It is worth highlighting that 4D bioprinting is garnering a lot of attention from academicians and industry players. In fact, the volume of affiliated scientific literature has increased at a rate of ~130% since last five years, demonstrating the growing popularity of 4D bioprinting.

Further, looking at the wide range of applications associated with the 4D bioprinting, such as tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and drug related applications, a number of start-ups have also emerged in this domain. Given the rising interest of stakeholders towards technological advancements and growing adoption of 4D bioprinting for above mentioned applications, we believe that the overall market for 4D bioprinting is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the 4D bioprinting market in the short to mid-term, and long term.

A general overview of the 4D bioprinting and its working principle, which features details on the different stimuli responsive materials used in 4D bioprinting (including, physical and chemical stimulus). Further, the chapter includes details on the various technologies (such as, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, fused filament modeling, jet 3D printing, direct ink writing and selective laser melting) being used in 4D bioprinting. The chapter concludes with a discussion on the applications, limitations associated and factors which would lead to projected growth in the coming years.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of 4D bioprinters, featuring information on the status of development (commercial and under development), type of biomaterial (natural, polymer, synthetic, ceramic and others / undisclosed), type of technology (extrusion-based technology, polymer-based technology, laser-based technology, micro-valve technology, electro-writing, fused filament fabrication, vector technology and others / undisclosed), type of stimulus used (heat, light, moisture and others / undisclosed), product specifications (remote accessibility, and software and service), applications area(s) (tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, wound healing, electronics, drug discovery and development, orthopedics and others) and end-user(s) (academic and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies). In addition to this, the chapter features information on 4D bioprinter developers and a detailed analysis based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count) and location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of smart biomaterials, featuring information on the status of development (commercial and under development), type of biomaterial (polymer, metallic, natural and others / undisclosed), form of biomaterial (sheet, liquid, gel, fibre, versatile and others / undisclosed), type of stimulus used (heat, electric field, magnetic field, moisture, enzymes / chemicals and others / undisclosed) and application area(s) (tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, wound healing, drug-based applications, orthopedics and others). In addition to this, the chapter features information on smart biomaterial developers and a detailed analysis based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count) and location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).

A benchmarking analysis of the various players engaged in developing 4D bioprinters and smart biomaterials. It highlights the capabilities of the players in terms of their expertise across the products developed or under development. The analysis allows companies to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their peer groups and identify opportunities to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of 4D bioprinters, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as product strength (including, commercial status, type of biomaterials, type of technologies used, type of stimulus used and number of specifications) and product diversity (including, application area(s) and end-user(s)).

Tabulated profiles of the key players involved in developing 4D bioprinters and smart biomaterials. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of various publications for 4D bioprinting, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of article, emerging key focus areas, popular publishers (in terms of number of publications), popular journals (in terms of number of number of publications), journal impact factor, popular journals (in terms of journal impact factor) and popular funding bodies (in terms of number of publications). It also highlights the timeline analysis (by article type and journal impact factor), along with the benchmarking of the publications to develop more insightful opinions on the recent trends related to research and development in this area.

A qualitative analysis of the five competitive forces, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing companies under an insightful Porter's Five Forces framework.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Suhridh Sundaram (Chief Operating Officer, Avay Biosciences)

Preethem Srinath (Doctoral Candidate, CURAM)

Sam Onukuri (Independent Consultant, the US)

