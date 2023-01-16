Remote Healthcare Market is estimated to be US$ 57.1 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote patient monitoring technologies are the type of digital health platform which enable patients to be determined outside of typical clinical visit, in their home or in their community. For example, patients with hypertension who monitored blood pressure at their home shared their readings with healthcare provider has achieved significantly better blood pressure control. Meta-analyses has found that monitoring blood glucose at home and sharing their reading with healthcare provider has achieved significant improvement in glycaemic control. Telemedicine are of three types which includes, remote monitoring, store & forward and real time interactive services. Telemedicine reduce the risks of infection from direct contact for physicians and patients. Telemedicine can be defined as using telecommunications technologies to support the delivery of all kinds of medical, diagnostic and treatment-related services usually by doctors. For example, this includes conducting diagnostic tests, closely monitoring a patient's progress after treatment or therapy and facilitating access to specialists that are not located in the same place as the patient. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines Telemedicine as, “The delivery of healthcare services, where distance is a critical factor, by all healthcare professionals using information technologies for the exchange of valid information for diagnosis, treatment & prevention of disease & injuries, research & evaluation & for continuing education of healthcare providers, all in the interests of advancing the health of individuals & their communities.” Telemedicine is the use of electronic information to communicate technologies to provide and support healthcare when distance separates the participants. Telemedicine is used to link doctors operating with patient in one place and experts at another to help them through telecommunication. Remote monitoring telemedicine is the ability to monitor certain aspects of patient’s health from their own house which has become increasingly popular option after COVID pandemic. Remote patient monitoring allow providers to manage acute & chronic conditions, and also cut down patient’s cost of travelling and infection risk.COVID-19 pandemic has forced the healthcare providers to adopt telehealth solutions by accelerating the adoption of digital health platforms. However, rising adoption of digital healthcare technologies has given positive impact on target market growth.

The report “Remote Healthcare Market, By Service (Real Time Virtual Health, Remote Patient Monitoring, Tele-ICU), By Application (Obstetrics, Cardiology, Diagnosis, and Others), By End-Users (Patient, Payer, Provider, Government Organizations, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In November 2022, LG has launched Virtual Care Solution with Amwell to address the hospital workforce shortages. Newly launched ‘Carepoint TV Kit’ by LG and powered by Amwell ‘Converge platform’ helps in leveraging existing LG healthcare TVs in patient rooms which allows providers to remotely monitor, engage, and discharge patients by reducing load of healthcare professionals.

In October 2022, Samsung smart TV users will get remote healthcare through HealthTap across United States. The Korean tech giant has partnered with HealthTap to bring virtual healthcare to its smart TVs. HealthTap has determined the Samsung smart TV extension at SDC22. Customers will be able to review credentials, doctor bios, and video interviews.

In August 2022, Teladoc Health & Cloud DX has announced the partnership to enhance the remote monitoring solutions for patients across the Canada. In this partnership Cloud DX platform will be enhanced with Teladoc Health’s virtual care capabilities. This partnership will bring deep expertise in virtual care, mental health care and chronic care management to Canadians.

In January 2022, Clear Arch Health has announced the acquisition of Life Care Solutions to expand RPM (remote patient monitoring) market share. With this acquisition, Clear Arch Health will take a big step for solidifying its role in remote patient monitoring market by leveraging ‘Life Care Solutions’ deep experience, extensive customer base, validated LifeStream RPM software platforms.

Analyst View:

Increase in acceptance and recognition of remote healthcare by stakeholders during post- COVID-19. Patients were sceptical about its reliability and were not sure if the doctor would be able to diagnose properly their symptoms or if they would receive good treatment telephonically compared to physical visits. Disruption that COVID-19 brought in everyone’s life is undeniable. During this time, remote healthcare has become the innovation catalyst in providing quality medical care at people homes. Rising expansion of internet & mobile connectivity are all positive steps towards rapid adoption of digital health platform all over the world. However, adoption of digital healthcare technologies is expected to boost the demand for remote healthcare market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Reqeust Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5048





Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Remote Healthcare Market, By Service (Real Time Virtual Health, Remote Patient Monitoring, Tele-ICU), By Application (Obstetrics, Cardiology, Diagnosis, and Others), By End-Users (Patient, Payer, Provider, Government Organizations, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Remote-Healthcare-Market-5048

Key Market Insights from the report:

Remote Healthcare Market accounted for US$ 8.45 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 57.1 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8%. The Remote Healthcare Market is segmented based on Service, Application, End-Users and Region.

Based on Service, Remote Healthcare Market is segmented into Real Time Virtual Health, Remote Patient Monitoring, Tele-ICU.

Based on Application, Remote Healthcare Market is segmented into Obstetrics, Cardiology, Diagnosis, and others.

Based on End-Users, Remote Healthcare Market is segmented into Patient, Payer, Provider, Government Organizations, and others.

By Region, the Remote Healthcare Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Remote Healthcare Market:

The prominent players operating in the Remote Healthcare Market includes, Medtronic plc., Philips Healthcare, InTouch Technologies, AirStrip Technologies, Amwell, Clear Arch Health, Teladoc Health, Zoom, Cisco Systems, Sesame Care, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Remote Healthcare Market, By Service Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Real Time Virtual Health Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Remote Patient Monitoring Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Tele-ICU Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Remote Healthcare Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Obstetrics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cardiology Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Diagnosis Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Remote Healthcare Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Patient Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Payer Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Provider Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Government Organizations Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Request Cutomization: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/5048

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse for Related Reports:

1. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, By Solution (Hardware, and Software & Services), By Technology (Speech Recognition, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, and Context Aware Processing) By Application (Imaging & Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Lifestyle Management & Monitoring, Emergency Room & Hospital Management, Insights & Risk Analytics, Wearable, Virtual Assistants, and Others) By End User (Hospital, Pharmaceutical Organizations, Diagnostic Centers, and Clinics) and By Region (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific , Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029.

2. Virtual Critical Care Solutions Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), By Technology (Machine learning, Context aware computing, Natural language processing, Computer vision, Speech recognition, Querying method), By Application (Health monitoring, Digital consultation, Virtual nurses, Precision medicines, Drug creation, Healthcare system analysis, Medication management and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

3. Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Surgery, Fitness Management, Patient Care Management, Pharmacy Management, Medical Training and Education, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers, Research organizations, Pharma companies, Government, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030