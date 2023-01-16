Active Adventures Invites Travelers to "Join the Adventure" in 2023

Providence, Rhode Island, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the brand’s new look and themes of “find your adventure” and “join the adventure,” Queenstown, New Zealand-based adventure tour operator, Active Adventures is announcing a special offer for travelers with 2023 resolutions of saying “yes” to new adventures.

From now until January 31, 2023, travelers can take 10% off Active Adventures or Austin Adventures trips if they pay in full at the time of booking. This booking offer is for any trip departing after June 1, 2023, and is valid through phone and/or online reservations (Note: terms apply, see the complete list of terms and conditions here).

“Covid has changed the way travelers plan and book their trips,” says Courtney Iannuccilli, VP of Global Marketing. “Our guests are booking closer to their departure date, confident that they will travel. We see this promotion as a way to reward those guests who are confident about their plans.”

Active Adventures trips anticipated to be highly popular and sell fast include:

Ultimate South Island Adventure in New Zealand (View Itinerary)

Patagonia Hiking Adventure (View Itinerary)

Camino de Santiago Adventure (View Itinerary)

Kruger National Park Safari (View Itinerary)

Annapurna Sanctuary Trek (View Itinerary)

Interested travelers, or their travel advisors, can reserve a spot by calling 800-661-9073 or visiting activeadventures.com.

--

About Active Adventures & Austin Adventures:

With over 60 years of combined experience, Active Adventures and Austin Adventures set the standard for inspiring, all-inclusive, small-group adventures in the most breathtaking regions of the world. Their teams across New Zealand, North America, Peru, Nepal, and the Netherlands ensure every detail is looked after. Hand-picked guides with a wealth of experience and local knowledge lead the way as guests enjoy exclusive accommodations, top-notch dining, and unique activities showcasing the best of each region.

Each of their 100+ trips is crafted to perfection, encouraging guests to not only challenge themselves physically but also to take a deep dive into the local way of life in every destination. For more information, please visit activeadventures.com and austinadventures.com.

Attachment