Global Medical Suction Devices Market Size Is Expected to Rise to $1.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.5% in Emergency Medical Services

Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa, FL, Atlanta, GA, Pittsburgh, PA, New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Medical Suction Devices Market By Portability (Portable And Non-Portable), By Vacuum Systems (Manual, Electrically Powered And Venturi), By End-Use (Respiratory, Gastric, Wound Suction, Delivery Rooms, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Medical Suction Devices Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1.6 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What are Medical Suction Devices? How big is the Medical Suction Devices Industry?

Medical Suction Devices Report Coverage & Overview:

Medical suction devices are used to remove obstructions caused by blood, spit, or other discharge from the inner respiratory organs. It helps the sufferer breathe more comfortably. Medical suction devices can be powered by batteries, electricity, or manual hand pumps. Normal respiratory circumstances cause the body to emit mucus and serum, both of which need to be removed. When a patient can't expel serum or mucous from the body, a medical suction device is used to remove it.

Global Medical Suction Devices Market: Growth Dynamics

People prefer compact and portable devices for medical treatment and the rapid phase shift of medical treatment methods from traditional to advance & homecare treatment methods is one of the factors driving the global medical suction devices market. The constantly rising incidence of chronic diseases and the simultaneous decline of prices of medical suction devices is also fostering the growth of the global market. Manufacturers curiously making their effort to develop advanced suction devices are one of the developmental factors fueling the growth of the global market.

The government taking a keen interest in developing standardized medical facilities in developing countries as well as the implementation of various healthcare schemes with subsidies has boosted the demand for medical treatment, which is indirectly affecting the growth of the global medical suction devices market. On the other hand, limited compensation approved for the home care segment is restraining the growth of the global market to some extent.

The outbreak of COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS- CoV- 2) in 2020 resulted in the release of numerous unique devices for improving airflow and endotracheal suction to remove fluid discharges from COVID-19 patients' lungs and airways. As a result of the increased demand for critical care capacity and to assist hospitals in the fight against COVID-19, the pandemic has had a beneficial impact on market growth. Furthermore, during the pandemic, an increasing number of regulatory product approvals for medical suction devices aided several market players in increasing their product sales. Medela Healthcare, for example, will offer mobile suction devices in October 2020 to improve critical care capacity.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1.6 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Labconco, Medical Depot, Inc., Medicop, Precision Medical Inc., Amsino International, Inc., INTEGRA Biosciences AG, Zoll Medical Corporation, Olympus, WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG, Medela AG, ATMOS Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Laerdal Medical, Ingersoll Rand, Triumph Medical Services, Comprehensive Equipment Management Corporation, BiMedis, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., SSCOR, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited and 3M, among others. Key Segment By Portability, By Vacuum Systems, By End-use, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Medical Suction Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global medical suction devices market is segmented based on portability, vacuum systems, end-use, and region.

Based on the end-use, the market is segmented into respiratory, gastric, wound suction, delivery rooms, and others. The respiratory segment held the largest market share in 2021 and it is expected to continue the same pattern during the forecast period. Suction devices used to clean the airway passage are in high demand due to the rapidly rising prevalence rate of chronic respiratory disorders such as asthma, COPD, and bronchitis. According to the World Health Organization, COPD is the third greatest cause of death worldwide. Furthermore, according to the American Lung Association, more than 11.0 million people in the United States are diagnosed with COPD each year. As a result, increased COPD instances are expected to boost product adoption, boosting market growth.

The global Medical Suction Devices market is segmented as follows:

By Portability

Portable

Non-portable

By Vacuum Systems

Manual

Electrically Powered

Venturi

By End-use

Respiratory

Gastric

Wound Suction

Delivery Rooms

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Medical Suction Devices market include -

Labconco

Medical Depot Inc.

Medicop

Precision Medical Inc.

Amsino International Inc.

INTEGRA Biosciences AG

Zoll Medical Corporation

Olympus

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

Medela AG

ATMOS Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Laerdal Medical

Ingersoll Rand

Triumph Medical Services

Comprehensive Equipment Management Corporation

BiMedis

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

SSCOR Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited and 3M

Key Insights from Primary Research:

The global market for medical suction devices is expanding as a result of the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and simultaneously falling pricing for this equipment.

Based on portability, the non-portable segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the vacuum systems, the electrically powered segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

Based on region, the North American region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Portability, By Vacuum Systems, By End-use, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The vast majority of surgical procedures are performed in the North American region, which has made it the market for medical suction devices. The use of advanced suction devices has been pushed by the state-provided, high-tech healthcare facilities for the wider populace. Another important factor driving the market's expansion is the presence of the leading market players in this specific region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period. This is because the infrastructure for healthcare is improving and respiratory disorders are becoming more common. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that chronic respiratory disorders cause approximately 3 million fatalities annually.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In May 2019, Medela inaugurated its new manufacturing unit in the U.S. for its portable suction pumps that provide suction and fluid removal during respiratory treatment in COVID- 19 patients

