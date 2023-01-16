Antihypertensive Drugs Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2030, Data by Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Antihypertensive Drugs Market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 30.2 Billion by 2022, growing at 3.0% CAGR during the assessment period 2022-2030. High blood pressure is treated with antihypertensive drugs. There are different kinds of drugs that help lower high blood pressure on the market. These are good for lowering blood pressure. Some take away extra water and salt from the body, while others help blood vessels relax and open up or slow the heart rate. One drug works better for a person than another, and it also has fewer side effects.

Some people need more than one medicine to lower their blood pressure. Hypertension is a long-term medical condition in which the blood pressure in the arteries stays high over time. Antihypertensive drugs are used to treat people with hypertension, which is another name for high blood pressure. High blood pressure is a serious condition that can lead to heart attack, heart failure, and dementia, among other serious problems. So, hypertension needs to be found and treated quickly. High blood pressure can be treated with diuretics, ACE inhibitors, and vasodilators, among other medicines.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market Recent Developments:

April 2021 Radnor Biopharma develops a hormone-targeted therapy for high blood pressure

Radnor Biopharma develops a hormone-targeted therapy for high blood pressure In 2018 , CFDA provided a new clinical approval process, allowing companies to carry out clinical trials in the absence of any opinion from the Center for Drug Evaluation within the prescribed time limit

, CFDA provided a new clinical approval process, allowing companies to carry out clinical trials in the absence of any opinion from the Center for Drug Evaluation within the prescribed time limit In July 2018, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.’s antihypertensive drug Civeka

Antihypertensive Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis:

The market for antihypertensive drugs describes a few key therapeutic classes, such as beta-adrenergic blockers, calcium channel blockers, angiotensin receptor blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, renin inhibitors, diuretics, vasodilators, and other. Recent studies have found that beta blockers and diuretics, which are used to treat high blood pressure, are much cheaper than other therapeutic classes. As a result, they are in high demand on the market for antihypertensive drugs.

There are both primary and secondary antihypertensive drugs on the market. This depends on the type of drug. The secondary hypertension segment is in the lead due to early diagnosis, faster detection, rising cases of thyroid problems, long-term alcohol use, kidney problems, heart problems, adrenal gland tumours, and more.

Retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, e-commerce websites, online drug stores, and others. Due to the high number of people who use the internet and the popularity of smartphones and tablets, e-commerce websites and online drug stores are likely to grow at the fastest rate during the period under review.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America was the biggest market for antihypertensive drugs because they are easy to get. This is likely to continue in the near future because antihypertensive drugs are easy to get. The market in this region is also growing because the number of people over 65 is growing and the number of people with high blood pressure is going up. But Asia Pacific is expected to grow the most over the next few years because more people are learning about the benefits of antihypertensive drugs. In developing economies like India, China, and Malaysia, the growth of the market is also driven by the growth of the life sciences industry.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 3.0% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 30.2 Billion By Type Primary Hypertension, Secondary Hypertension By Therapy Type Diuretics, Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers, Beta-blockers, Vasodilators, Calcium Channel Blockers, Renin Inhibitors, Alpha-blockers, Others By Applications Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, E-commerce Websites & Online Drug Stores By Companies Alvogen, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, HanAll Biopharma Co., Ltd., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), JW Pharmaceutical Corporation (Choongwae Pharma), Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Lung Biotechnology PBC, Merck & Co., Inc., Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Purple Biotech (Kitov Pharmaceuticals), Sanofi SA, Servier Laboratories, Stendhal Pharma, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., United Therapeutics Corporation, Yuhan Co, Ltd., and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Antihypertensive Drugs Market dynamics:

Drivers

The alarming rise of hypertension around the world is one of the most important things driving growth in the antihypertensive drugs market. The growing number of cases is also making more people aware of the problems caused by high blood pressure, which also helps the market grow. The growing number of older people around the world and the high number of people who don't move much also contribute to big growth. Antihypertensive drugs are in more demand on the market because of the growing need to find and treat hypertension as soon as possible.

Opportunities

Compared to single therapies, combination therapies have been used a lot more in recent years. Monotherapy uses just one drug, while combination therapy uses more than one drug to treat high blood pressure. In the second method, two drugs with different ways of working are put together. This gives a much stronger effect than a single drug. Combination therapy helps reduce strokes and heart attacks by 54% and heart problems by 40%. So, combination therapy protects the organ better with lower doses than monotherapy, and its wide use around the world is turning out to be a good business opportunity for the top companies in the world industry.

Restraints

Lower awareness levels with regard to antihypertensive drugs amongst the mass in developing countries can be a huge restraint in the worldwide market. A lot of people in developing countries don't get regular health checks and don't know much about hypertension and its signs. This makes it hard for businesses to make money in these areas.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Alvogen, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, HanAll Biopharma Co., Ltd., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), JW Pharmaceutical Corporation (Choongwae Pharma), Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Lung Biotechnology PBC, Merck & Co., Inc., Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Purple Biotech (Kitov Pharmaceuticals), Sanofi SA, Servier Laboratories, Stendhal Pharma, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., United Therapeutics Corporation, Yuhan Co, Ltd., and Others.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market by Types:

Primary Hypertension

Secondary Hypertension

Therapy Type

Diuretics

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Beta-blockers

Vasodilators

Calcium Channel Blockers

Renin Inhibitors

Alpha-blockers

Others

Medication Type

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

Fixed Dose Combinations

Antihypertensive Drugs Market by Applications:

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

E-commerce Websites & Online Drug Stores

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

