Indium Market to Perceive Prominent Growth of USD 1,067,702.07 million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Segmentation and Competitive Outlook

The global indium market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 1,067,702.07 million by 2030. The major factor driving the growth of the indium market is the rising demand for electronic items Increasing popularity of solar panels and usage in dental alloys are expected to propel the global indium market growth.

Indium is a metal with various distinctive properties and is a soft silvery-white metal occurring naturally and combined with zinc and some other metals. It has unique properties such as exclusive bonding with cold welding, a high thermal transfer rate, non-metallic substances, reliable properties at cryogenic temperatures, and smoothness.

Growth in the semiconductor industry and the ability to recycle indium metal are expected to provide opportunities in the global indium market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and significant demand and supply gaps are projected to challenge the market growth. The major restraints that may negatively impact the global indium market are the credible threat of substitutes and environmental and health issues associated with indium.

Competitive Landscape

Recent Development

In December 2022, Umicore and PowerCo, a Volkswagen battery company, extended their collaboration in battery materials. They are exploring a strategic long-term supply agreement to serve Powerco's future battery Gigafactory for electric vehicles (EVs) in North America. This development will help strengthen the company's operations

The Indium Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Nippon Rare Metal, Inc,

Umicore,

Teck Resources Limited,

Nyrstar,

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Ahpmat.com.

Indium Corporation,

Lipmann Walton & Co. Ltd,

Zhuzhou Keneng New Material Co., Ltd. Inc.,

ESPI Metals,

AIM Metals & Alloys LP,

DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd. and

Xinlian Environmental Protection Technology

A comprehensive analysis will be provided covering the following points in the report:

Executive Market Summary

Key Findings and Recommendations

Growth and Investment Opportunities

Indium Market Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Indium Market Attractive Investment Proposition

Competitive landscape and SWOT Analysis

Indium Market Segmentation Outlook

Regional Outlook

Company Profiles of Key Players

Opportunities for Key Players:

Growth in the semiconductor industry

High boiling point, corrosion resistance, and low resistance are a few of the properties of indium, due to which they are used widely in the semiconductor industry. Indium-based compounds such as indium trichloride are well-known for building semiconductor layers such as electronic circuits, lasers, and LEDs. Moreover, indium has applications in high and low-temperature transistors. Indium is also used in solar assembly as semiconductor copper indium gallium selenide. Such high-end application of indium in industries will further create opportunities for increased sales for the products in which the indium is used.

Ability to recycle indium metal

Due to its performance in semiconductors and optoelectronics, indium has gained increasing attention. Indium is a crucial strategic resource listed as one of the key resources by the European Commission. There are no indium ores of their own; instead, it is predominantly produced from lead and zinc byproducts.

As indium is widely used in LCDs, indium recycling from such LCD panels is performed. The damaged LCDs are collected and further dismantled manually or automatically.

Key Market Segments Covered in Indium Industry Research

By Product

Primary

Secondary

Type III

By Application

Flat Panel Displays

Semiconductor Materials

Photovoltaics

Solders

Alloys

Batteries

Key Industry Drivers:

A rise in demand for electronic items

The demand for electronic items such as smartphones, tablets, flat panel displays, laptops, and monitors has increased worldwide. Demand for such electronic products is attributed to various reasons, such as new technology development, rising disposable income, and improving living standards have encouraged customers to purchase them. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has flourished the sales of such products as most working employees and students were working and learning from home, respectively. The technological advancements have found their usage in multiple fields, including app development, software, artificial intelligence, personalized healthcare, and robotics, which further have surged the demand for such equipment. In addition, several developing countries are undergoing a digital transformation, further driving the sales of such electronic products.

Increase in the popularity of solar panels

Sunlight is a renewable energy source. Producing and supplying solar energy is indefinite. Compared to other energy sources, such as fossil fuels, which are non-renewable, the production of solar energy is easier and less costly. Using solar energy does not even contribute to global warming. Solar architecture, concentrated solar energy, photovoltaic cells, and panels are some examples of solar energy technology.

Indium is a metal used in the production of solar panels. Even though the indium demand has recently been low, it is necessary for heterojunction photovoltaics. Due to their optical transparency, electrical conductivity properties, and chemical resistance to moisture, indium tin oxides are widely used materials in solar panels.

Usage in dental alloys

Alloys utilized to make dentures mostly have gold, silver, and palladium as their primary metals, with 0.5% to 10% indium added. Dental implants' corrosion resistance and hardness can be considerably increased by using a minimal amount of metal indium. Additionally, dental amalgam fillings frequently include indium. To avoid the filling becoming hazardous, indium helps maintain mercury. Thus, indium helps save individuals from mercury's toxic side effects in dental amalgam fillings.

Indium Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries in the indium market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. dominates in the North American region due to the increased demand for electronic items. Germany dominated expected to dominate the Europe indium market due to the growing demand for indium in the region. South Africa dominated the indium market in the Middle East and Africa, increasing the use of indium in the region.

Table of Contents:

