Global Collagen Market Size & Trends – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Collagen Market is expected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2023 to USD 5.5 billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The market’s expanding application across a range of industries, including the cosmetics industry, is anticipated to drive market demand. A further factor driving demand is rising consumer spending on health and wellbeing.

Key Collagen Market Insights

As per the source outlook, the marine segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global collagen market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application, the healthcare segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global collagen market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc., Weishardt International, Nippi Collagen NA Inc., Rousselot B.V., Collagen Matrix; Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., CONNOILS LL, Advanced BioMatrix; Inc., and Quantum Coating among others, are some of the key players in the global collagen market





By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Gelatin

Hydrolyzed

Synthetic

Native

Others



By Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Bovine

Poultry

Marine

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Food & beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetic

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





