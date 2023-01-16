Virtualization Software Market Is Anticipated To Climb a Size of US$ 300 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global virtualization software market is estimated to achieve a valuation of US$ 300 billion by 2033, advancing rapidly at 22.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



IT firms depend on software to imitate hardware functions and develop a virtual computer system to keep up with today's high storage and processing needs. Virtualization software allows many operating systems and applications to run on a single server. The software makes it possible to run two or more operating systems on the same PC or device. There are several forms of virtualization available, including storage, data, network, and desktop virtualization.

Extensive adoption of virtualization software for optimizing data security across several industrial verticals, including information technology (IT), telecom, retail, and banking, financing, servicing, and insurance (BFSI) sectors, is boosting global market growth. Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 has prompted enterprises to embrace bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and work-from-home models for continuing company operations, which is increasing the demand for virtualization software.

Major technological improvements, as well as the advent of virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) and network function visualization (NFV) for utilizing information technology (IT) virtualization technologies at lower costs, are also driving market expansion.

Furthermore, the introduction of cloud services has raised the demand for virtualization software to improve communication and satisfy the increasing network needs of enterprises. Moreover, increasing smart device sales, the advent of the fifth generation (5G) network, and strong investments in research and development (R&D) activities to launch advanced web-related solutions, like broadband and fiber, are propelling the global virtualization software market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global virtualization software market is worth US$ 40 billion in 2023.

The market is predicted to touch US$ 300 billion by the end of 2033.

The market for virtualization software is anticipated to progress rapidly at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

The United States market was worth US$ 17.6 billion in 2022.

The network function virtualization segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the virtualization software market are actively pursuing marketing methods such as partnerships, investments, acquisitions, technological innovations, and R&D activities to expand and strengthen their market presence.

Microsoft and Meta teamed up in October 2022 to build immersive experiences for the future of work. The partnership enables to offer Mesh for Microsoft Teams to Meta Quest devices, as revealed at Meta Connect 2022. It will allow users to virtually gather where work takes place on any device, including mixed-reality headsets, laptops, and smartphones. Mesh for Teams with Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro devices allows users to connect and collaborate as if they were in the same room.

VMware and NetApp extended their partnership in August 2022 to support customers with multi-cloud modernization. VMware Cloud Foundation with Tanzu makes it possible for IT to handle container orchestration and virtual machines (VMs) from a single unified platform. VMware Cloud Foundation and VMware Tanzu support the use of NetApp ONTAP-based storage arrays, enabling customers to create a flexible data fabric for traditional VMs as well as new, containerized applications.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global virtualization software market due to the presence of many data technology vendors in the region. Furthermore, the availability of upgraded infrastructure is projected to accelerate regional market growth over the predicted period.

Asia Pacific is predicted to experience substantial growth during the forecast period due to the use of modern technology and the increasing number of digitization activities by different regional organizations. Moreover, the expansion of the IT, telecommunications, and BFSI sectors is also contributing to the regional market expansion.

Key Segments of Virtualization Software Industry Research

By Platform: PC Virtualization Mobile Virtualization

By Technology: Network Function Virtualization Desktop Virtualization Software-defined Storage Server Virtualization

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global virtualization software market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of platform (PC virtualization, mobile virtualization) and technology (network function virtualization, desktop virtualization, software-defined storage, server virtualization), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

