Blau syndrome Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 18.16 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the blau syndrome market in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of blau syndrome market is tend to be around 12.4% in the mentioned forecast period. The market is valued at USD 7.13 million in 2022, and it would grow upto USD 18.16 million by 2030.

Blau Syndrome typically presents in childhood with the triad of granulomatous dermatitis, arthritis, and uveitis. This syndrome is also termed as familial juvenile systemic granulomatosis. Even though a skin rash is not necessarily a ubiquitous feature of Blau syndrome, it is mostly the first sign of disease if it is available. In majority of the cases, a normal rash appears within the first year of life and presents as discrete, erythematous papules. In this condition, the most common feature which is arthritis, tends to rise between the ages of 2 to 4 years.

Several advancements in the health care industry of blau syndrome will impact in launching new product by the several manufacturers into the market, improving its demand along with availability of off-label drugs. Furthermore, every day changing technologies also puts a hindrance for physicians to perform the numerous kinds of genetic tests. Presently, numerous research studies are taking place which is projected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop advanced and innovative blau syndrome drugs which is projected to provide several other opportunities in the blau syndrome market.

The Blau syndrome Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Abbvie, Inc (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

Janssen Global Services, LLC (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)

Fulgent Genetics (U.S.)

Invitae Corporation (U.S.)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sweden)

Alkem Labs Ltd (India)

Accord Healthcare (U.K.)

Zydus Group (India)

Amneal Pharmaceutical Inc. (U.K.)

CENTOGENE N.V. (Germany)

Opportunities for Key Players:

Growing Treatment Options

Treatment options such as corticosteroids also have utility during quiescent periods. The prolonged need for corticosteroids, along with the frequency of refractory symptoms, signifies the use of immunosuppressants such as mycophenolate mofetil, methotrexate, or azathioprine. For this reason, the wide use of monoclonal antibodies to target these cytokines has become helpful; though, variable degrees of efficacy have been witnessed in the literature. It is difficult to determine the true therapeutic benefit of these agents due to contrasting results and the relatively scarce amount of data available. Though medical management is the keystone of treatment for patients with Blau syndrome, operative intervention is also used in certain scenarios. There are many ocular diseases, wherein many inflammatory sequelae should be addressed surgically. Patients may opt to undergo joint fusion procedures because of severe, unrelenting arthritis. Thus, this boosts market growth.

Increasing Product Launches and Developments

There has been a rising number of product launches and developments that lead to the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2018, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) approval for Kineret which is a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of rare diseases. This product approval aided the company to improve its products sales. Furthermore, in October 2016, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. completed the acquisition of Allergan’s Anda Inc which is the fourth largest distributor of generics medicines in the U.S., and the majority of the Blau syndrome drugs such as methotrexate, azathioprine are widely available as generic drugs, hence this acquisition supported the company to enlarge its generic product portfolio for treatment of Blau syndrome. Thus, this boosts market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Blau syndrome Industry Research

By Therapeutic Areas

Skin Rash

Inflammation

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing Diagnostic Procedures

There have been increasing diagnostic procedures available which boosts the market growth. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) may be used to depict the extent of ocular disease. Skin or synovial biopsy may be used that will reveal noncaseating granulomas. Out of these two options, skin biopsy is less invasive and has showed higher accuracy. Furthermore, next-generation sequencing may be used to test for causative NOD2 mutations, which will confirm the diagnosis. X-rays show dysplastic changes, such as camptodactyly, carpal dysplasia, abnormal ulna and second metacarpal bone shape, abnormal distal radial epiphysis, short ulna. Complete blood count (CBC), C-reactive protein (CRP), serum angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE), erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), antinuclear antibody (ANA), anti-neutrophilic cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA), anti-dsDNA antibody, Lyme disease serology, rheumatoid factor (RF), RPR/VDRL, human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing, tuberculin skin test, pathergy skin test are the types of tests that can be performed.

Blau syndrome Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the blau syndrome market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America has been witnessing positive growth for blau syndrome market throughout the forecasted period because of high healthcare and research & development expenditure. Also, the growing prevalence of autoimmune inflammatory diseases and increasing demand for all types of treatment boost the growth.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market because of the increased generic market players. And also the growing prevalence of rare genetic disorders boost the growth in this region.

Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Blau syndrome Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Blau syndrome Market, By Therapeutic Areas Global Blau syndrome Market, By Route of Administration Global Blau syndrome Market, By End User Global Blau syndrome Market, By End User Global Blau syndrome Market, By Distribution Channel Global Blau syndrome Market, By Region Global Blau syndrome Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile

