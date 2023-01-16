Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Size is expected to reach at USD 26,177 Million by 2030

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Size accounted for USD 13,570 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 26,177 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Statistics

Global bleeding disorder treatment market revenue was USD 13,570 Million in 2021, with a 7.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2030

According to the study, the global prevalence of haemophilia is estimated to be one in every 10,000 persons, while von Willebrand disease affects about 1% of the population

North America bleeding disorder treatment market share gathered more than 33.8% in 2021

By type, the hemophilia A segment captured over 60.2% of total market share in 2021

Increased use of home-based treatments for bleeding disorders, fuels the bleeding disorder treatment market value



Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Report Coverage:

Market Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Size 2021 USD 13,570 Million Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Forecast 2030 USD 26,177 Million Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 7.8% Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Base Year 2021 Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Drug Class, And By Geography Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Sanofi SA, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., CSL Behring, and Novo Nordisk Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis





Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Overview

The bleeding disorder treatment market is the industry that manufactures and distributes drugs and therapies to treat bleeding disorders such as hemophilia and von Willebrand disease. These illnesses are characterized by clotting factor deficits or dysfunction in the blood, resulting in excessive bleeding or problems stopping bleeding. The market includes products such as anti-fibrinolytic agents, clotting factor concentrates, and gene therapies.

Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Trends

High R&D investments in the creation of recombinant factors, together with advancements in the technology utilized to cure bleeding disorders among patients, function as a rising element for the worldwide bleeding disorder treatment market growth. Furthermore, the global bleeding disorder treatment market is influenced by an increase in the number of diagnosed people who suffer from bleeding disorders globally, as well as the increasing government in advanced economies to establish a large network of treating and diagnosing centers for the customer pool suffering from a blood disorder. Emerging economies provide the lucrative potential for the global bleeding disorder treatment industry to flourish. However, high treatment costs for bleeding disorder therapy solutions, combined with restrictive reimbursement policies, are projected to stifle market expansion throughout the projection period.

In addition, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) endorses a new product, which enables the bleeding disorder treatment market to expand to its maximum potential. The FDA authorized Coagulation Factor VIIa (Recombinant)-jncw for Hemophilia treatment in May 2020. The clearance is based on findings from a clinical study that looked at coagulation factor VIIa (recombinant)-jncw in 27 patients with hemophilia A or B who were using inhibitors and had 465 mild or moderate bleeding events and three serious bleeding episodes. Approximately 86% of moderate or mild bleeding episodes were successfully treated with both lower and higher doses of coagulation factor VIIa (recombinant)-jncw (75 mcg/kg and 225 mcg/kg), and all three severe bleeding episodes were successfully treated with the higher dose.

Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Segmentation

The global bleeding disorder treatment market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, as well as drug class.

Based on the type, the market is divided into hemophilia A, von willebrand disease (vWD), and hemophilia B. According to the study, the Hemophilia A segment previously led the bleeding disorder treatment market and is expected to do so again over the projected timeline. This can be ascribed to the increased prevalence rate of illness treatment and medicine offered in the worldwide industry for bleeding disorder therapy. Based on the drug class, the market is categorized into antifibrinolytic, plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates, fibrin sealants, recombinant coagulation factor concentrate, desmopressin, and others. By drug class, recombinant coagulation factor concentrations will continue to dominate the bleeding disease therapeutic industry. The lower associated risk of contamination and significant R&D expenditure by key companies will boost the expansion of the bleeding disorder treatment market. As per the bleeding disorder treatment market forecast, the plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates category is predicted to develop significantly in the next few years.

Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide bleeding disorder treatment market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the MEA, and Latin America. A bleeding disorder treatment industry analysis predicts that North America and Europe will lead the global market due to their affordability and accessibility to healthcare facilities. Moreover, patient awareness of blood disorders, in addition to private-sector and government treatment efforts, help to drive the bleeding disorder treatment market ahead. The bleeding disorder care sector is expanding due to advantageous reimbursement systems combined with insurance. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is predicted to rise rapidly in the coming years. The bleeding disorder treatment market is driven by the increased occurrence of bleeding disorders among individuals and the availability of drugs or treatments to address these illnesses.

Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market Players

Several well-known companies of bleeding disorder treatment include Novo Nordisk, Sanofi SA, Baxter International Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., CSL Behring, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, and Genentech, Inc.

Some key insights about the bleeding disorder treatment market include:

In June 2020, Pfizer Inc. announced updated follow-up data from the Phase 1/2 Alta investigation of "giroctocogene fitelparvovec" in conjunction with Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. The study is an experimental gene treatment for patients with severe hemophilia. The new medicine is generally well absorbed and produces significant results in terms of patient tolerance.

In February 2020, Novo Nordisk announced the release of a new medicine called "ESPEROCT." The company's recently announced product is a long-acting recombinant factor V111 solution for the treatment and prevention of bleeding individuals with Hemophilia A. According to the business, the new product was found to be safe & well-tolerated in all clinical testing.

In September 2018, Sanofi SA announced the approval of a therapy for a rare blood clotting disease. The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) proposes that "caplacizumab," which is used to treat adults with thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, be approved (aTTP)



