Super Abrasives Market is estimated to be US$ 14.5 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The term super abrasive is used for abrasive grit type, cubic boron nitride or diamond, abrasive tools, sometimes the term is also used to describe tools made from these abrasives. Diamond is the hardest material in nature and is highly resistant to compaction (knoop hardness of 7,000-8,000), based on the opposite structure of carbon atoms, their regular, symmetrical arrangement and energy-rich covalent atomic bonds. Grinding wheels are made from different types of abrasives, the type of abrasive helps determine the best use of the tool, classifications of abrasives include bonded, coated and non-woven grit, bonded abrasives use a binder to bond the material to the shape of the wheel. Super abrasive products, either in the form of correction tools or grinding wheels, are used to shape materials that are too hard or too fragile for conventional abrasives: glass beveling in the automotive and building sectors as well as for high-precision grinding. Crystal and ceramic components, cutting silicon wafers, sharpening circular saws and woodworking tools. Super abrasives are used in precision grinding, with applications including automotive, architectural or crystal glass and ceramic components; shaping engine and transmission components, such as cams and crankshafts, Slicing silicon wafers or sharpening circular saws and woodworking tools. Aluminum oxide is the best abrasive that comes in many forms, and its versatility makes it the most commonly used abrasive, white fused aluminum oxide is softer or more delicate than other abrasives. There are two types of abrasives, natural and manufactured, the important natural abrasives, such as emery, corundum and diamond, are used only in special types of grinding wheels and honing stones. Manufactured or synthetic abrasives are now preferred by women as effective as natural abrasives. Abrasive industry is mainly based on five abrasive materials, three traditional abrasive women, namely silicon carbide, aluminum oxide and garnet, others are diamond and cubic boron nitride, and they are called superabrasives. Minerals with a hardness of about 6 or higher on the Mohs scale can be considered naturally occurring abrasives, naturally occurring abrasives include sand, garnet, emery, corundum, and diamond, manufactured abrasives include alumina, silicon carbide, boron carbide, cubic boron nitride and Hira. Super Abrasives was established in 1982 to manufacture super finishing and honing stones for the then Indian bearing industry. Super abrasives come in the form of grinding wheels and are used when the material being processed is too hard or too fragile for regular abrasives, industrial diamond is one of the most common materials used to make grinding materials. Grinding wheels with diamond and CBN are called super abrasive wheels to distinguish them from conventional wheels like aluminum oxide and silicon carbide. The major factors fueling the market growth are the increase in replacement of conventional abrasives by super abrasives, increase in demand for machinery and tools, increase in government initiatives to promote construction activities, increase in implementation of these manufacturing technologies, and growth. The manufacturing sector is the major factor driving the growth of the super abrasives market.

The report “Super Abrasives Market, By Material Type (Diamond (Vitrified Diamond, Electroplated Diamond, Resin Bond Diamond, and Metal Diamond), and Cubic Boron Nitride (Vitrified CBN, Electroplated CBN , Resin Bond CBN, and Metal CBN), By Application (Powertrain, Bearing, Gear, Tool Grinding, Turbine, and Other Applications), By End-User Industry (Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, Electronics, Oil and Gas ,and Other End-User Industry), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2032 “

Key Highlights:

In June 2022, Norton/Saint-Gobain Abrasives consistently heard from its North American manufacturing customers, and so the company launched the Norton Abrasive Process Solutions Program from its Grinding Technology Center in Northborough, Mass. The company intends to use the program to test and optimize new abrasive grinding and throughput for targeted applications, and to trial new and automated processes.

In November 2022, indigenous technology developed at IIT Madras can now produce new-generation super-abrasive tools for advanced grinding applications to meet the need for high productivity and energy-efficient material removal, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a press release in November.

In February 2019, Sak Abrasives Inc., announced the acquisition of Buffalo Abrasives Inc. to expand its manufacturing capabilities and global presence.

Analyst View:

Super abrasives are important materials used in the manufacturing industry to produce a wide variety of machining products. These super abrasives are commonly used as substrates for manufacturing machining products. And super abrasives have various applications in the electronics industry, due to the type of materials these super abrasive tools can process, equipment is used to process ceramics, copper and copper alloys, aluminum, resin, semiconductor materials, carbide alloys and robber, usually used in electronics component manufacturing. Innovation in the Super Abrasives Market is increasing worldwide, driven by technological developments in Super Abrasives that are more efficient to use.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Super Abrasives Market, By Material Type (Diamond (Vitrified Diamond, Electroplated Diamond, Resin Bond Diamond, and Metal Diamond), and Cubic Boron Nitride (Vitrified CBN, Electroplated CBN , Resin Bond CBN, and Metal CBN), By Application (Powertrain, Bearing, Gear, Tool Grinding, Turbine, and Other Applications), By End-User Industry (Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, Electronics, Oil and Gas ,and Other End-User Industry), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Super Abrasives Market accounted for US$ 5.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 14.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.6%. The Super Abrasives Market is segmented based on material type, application, end-user industry, and region.

Based on Material Type, Super Abrasives Market is segmented into Diamond (Vitrified Diamond, Electroplated Diamond, Resin Bond Diamond, and Metal Diamond), and Cubic Boron Nitride (Vitrified CBN, Electroplated CBN, Resin Bond CBN, and Metal CBN).

Based on Application, Super Abrasives Market is segmented into Powertrain, Bearing, Gear, Tool Grinding, Turbine, and Other Applications.

Based on End User Industry, Super Abrasives Market is segmented into Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, Electronics, Oil and Gas, and Other End-User Industry.

By Region, the Super Abrasives Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Super Abrasives Market:

The prominent players operating in the Super Abrasives Market includes, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd, Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc., 3M, Noritake Co. Limited, Protech Diamond Tools Inc., Radiac Abrasives Inc., American Superabrasives Corp., Action SuperAbrasive, Carborundum Universal Ltd, and Guandong Geselschaft Tesch GmbH. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Global Super Abrasives Market, By Material Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Diamond Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Vitrified Diamond Electroplated Diamond Resin Bond Diamond Metal Diamond

Cubic Boron Nitride Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Vitrified CBN Electroplated CBN Resin Bond CBN Metal CBN

Global Super Abrasives Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Powertrain Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Bearing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Gear Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Tool Grinding Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Turbine Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Other Applications Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Super Abrasives Market, By End-User Industry, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Aerospace Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Automotive Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Medical Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Electronics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Oil and Gas Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Other End-User Industry Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



