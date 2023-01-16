FantaVerse UT is going live on cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex, making the first batch of WEB 3 metaverse

Singapore, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After over a year of hard work, FantaVerse is ready to take on more possibilities to continue exploring what is next of web 3 and metaverses. FantaVerse is thrilled to announce that Universal Token(UT) will join Poloniex , one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, bringing a brighter future for all Fantasias!





FantaVerse is a metaverse Web 3.0 game world inspired by the legendary science fiction film READY PLAYER ONE. FantaVerse will be as grand as the OASIS in the film. With infinite space and 480 different functional planets, players can experience living, playing, mining resources and creating. UT is a token deployed on the blockchain that can be used as the base cryptocurrency for on-chain payments and trading props. Players can buy in-game armours, avatars, land, buildings, limited NFTs, and breeding cost through UT. Without doubt, UT is the most essential token in the FantaVerse universe. There are many ways to get UTs, such as doing UT tasks after buying a character to get exclusive UTs. UTs can be gained by completing in-game tasks and consuming energy as well. Players can get more UTs by defeating monsters and upgrading, the higher the level of the player, the more UT they can gain.





FantaVerse in-game token - UT will be listed on Poloniex on 20:30 SGT, 12th January, 2023! Poloniex is one of the international well-known exchanges for trading cryptocurrencies and digital assets. With its 9 years of efforts, Poloniex has attracted millions of customers and facilitated tens of billions of dollars of trades. It is dedicated to creating the most advanced digital asset exchange in the world.



2023 has come. With this grand milestone set, FantaVerse and UT will continue to make efforts and explore this year. Meanwhile, FantaVerse will further expand the gameplay and create an immersive Web 3 P2E metaverse world!

About Poloniex

Founded in January 2014, Poloniex is a global cryptocurrency exchange that supports spot and futures trading. With a world-class trading platform, Poloniex received funding from H.E. Justin Sun, in 2019 to widen its international customer base. Poloniex now provides services in over 100 countries and regions, in various languages. In 2022, Poloniex launched its new trading system with higher speed, stability, and usability.Poloniex will continue on its mission to connect users to the power of cryptocurrency.