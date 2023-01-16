Global Breast Cancer Management Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Breast Cancer Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2028 and accounted for a market revenue of USD 28.2 billion in 2022.
Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide and an efficient, accurate treatment and management plan is required to improve the diagnostics and post-care management is extremely crucial. Thus, the occurrence and mortality rate of the disease drives the global breast cancer management market.
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the screening segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer management market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the end-use outlook, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer management market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- Hologic Inc., Genomic Health, BD Inc., Danaher, Koninklijke Philips N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Welch Allyn, Qiagen, Argon Medical Devices, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others, are some of the key players operating in the breast cancer management market
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Diagnostics [Platform Based Products {Next Generation Sequencing, Microarrays, PCR}, Instrument Based Products {Imaging, Biopsy}]
- Therapeutics [Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy]
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Screening
- Diagnostic & Predictive
- Prognostic
- Research & Academics
- Cancer Treatment
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers & Medical Laboratories
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
