Regarding the incident in gas pipeline in Pasvalys district

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 13 January 2023, around 5 p.m. an incident occurred in the Amber Grid gas pipeline in Pasvalys district in northern Lithuania. No injuries occurred. The gas ignited during the incident stopped burning after 4 hours.

Lithuanian consumers were supplied with gas through a parallel pipeline. The gas supply to Latvia was restored the same evening.

After the damaged main gas pipeline was repaired over the weekend and adjacent sections were inspected, gas supply capacity to Latvia was fully restored on Monday. The gas transmission system is operating in normal mode and gas consumers have not been inconvenienced by the pipeline incident.

The causes of the incident will be clarified during investigations by law enforcement authorities, the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) and the Amber Grid Expert Commission. According to the company's preliminary assessment, the incident was caused by technical reasons.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt



