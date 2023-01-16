Sodexo - Interim report on liquidity contract as of December 31, 2022

English French

Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 16, 2023

Interim report on liquidity contract as of December 31, 2022

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Sodexo to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2022:

48,457 shares

€11,394,696

During the 2nd semester, the following were traded:

Bought: 930,186 shares for €77,378,204 (8,536 transactions)

Sold: 949,022 shares for €78,750,619 (9,162 transactions)

As a reminder,

1 - the following assets were booked to the account in the last interim report on June 30, 2022:

68,210 shares

€9,939,764

2 - During the 1st semester 2022, the following were traded:

Bought: 1,110,291 shares for €80,541,039 (9,119 transactions)

Sold: 1,091,693 shares for €79,532,884 (11,306 transactions)

3 - On July 1, 2021, at the time of the implementation of the AMF decision Nr 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

167,903 shares

€11,605,851

4 - On March 13, 2020, the day before the start of the current liquidity contract, the following assets were booked:

227,000 shares

€7,088,975

