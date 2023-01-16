New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green Hydrogen: Global Market Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381941/?utm_source=GNW





The report provides an overview of the global green hydrogen market and analyzes market trends.



To ascertain the global market demand for green hydrogen, we have considered the production route, assuming demand and supply to remain the same for green hydrogen in 2021. Within the technology segment, we have analyzed only AWE and PEM due to their maturity as well as their potential for commercial utilization.



Summary:

Green hydrogen, also referred to as renewable or clean hydrogen, is seen as vital for decarbonizing the economy. It is considered a significant future source of energy with massive potential.



Green hydrogen is also emerging as a key disruptor in bilateral energy relations as well as in international trade. Significant developments in the global hydrogen economy are likely to create considerable geopolitical as well as geoeconomic shifts, thereby leading to new interdependencies.



The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) estimates hydrogen will contribute nearly REDACTED% of worldwide energy use by 2050.Hydrogen is heading toward a renewable energy revolution due to the massive growth potential held by green hydrogen for attaining climate neutrality.



Green hydrogen has also been touted across various emission reduction plans at the UN Climate Conference as well as COP26, and as an effective means to decarbonize multiple sectors such as shipping, heavy industry, aviation, and others. Regional governments and industries have recognized hydrogen as a significant component of a net zero economy.

According to IEA, wider use of green hydrogen can prevent up to REDACTED tons of carbon dioxide otherwise discharged annually into the atmosphere by other processes based on fossil fuels. However, high production costs of green hydrogen are currently posing a threat to its wider adoption.



The production technologies associated with green hydrogen are observing a renewed wave of interest on account of broadening areas of application. Some of the emerging application areas of green hydrogen include power generation, refrigeration, heavy transportation, manufacturing processes in cement and steelmaking, fuel cells for electric vehicles, cleaning products, electricity grid stabilization, and green ammonia production.

