The Global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market is forecast to grow by $6208.75 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.28% during the forecast period

Our report on the public key infrastructure (PKI) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent regulations for data protection, growth of the IoT device ecosystem, and increasing adoption of digital signatures by enterprises.



The public key infrastructure (PKI) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Government and defense

• IT and telecom

• Others



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of HSMs to strengthen PKI security as one of the prime reasons driving the public key infrastructure (PKI) market growth during the next few years. Also, rising need for hybrid IT infrastructure and rising shift from on-premises to cloud-based PKI solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the public key infrastructure (PKI) market covers the following areas:

• Public key infrastructure (PKI) market sizing

• Public key infrastructure (PKI) market forecast

• Public key infrastructure (PKI) market industry analysis



leading public key infrastructure (PKI) market vendors that include Ascerti, CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd., DigiCert Inc., eMudhra Ltd., Encryption Consulting LLC, Enigma Bridge, Entrust Corp., Futurex, GlobalSign Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Keyfactor, PKI Solutions Inc., Realia Technologies SL, Sectigo Ltd., Securometric Bhd, Securosys SA, SSL.com, Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB, Thales Group, Unisys Corp., and Wisekey International Holding AG.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

