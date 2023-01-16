The Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 260.16 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381858/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fruits and vegetables coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits offered by fruit and vegetable coatings and the growing government support to increase production of fruits and vegetables. In addition, the benefits offered by fruit and vegetable coatings are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fruits and vegetables coatings market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The fruits and vegetables coatings market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fruits coatings

• Vegetables coatings



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing post-harvest fruits and vegetables losses as one of the prime reasons driving the fruits and vegetables coatings market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fruits and vegetables coatings market covers the following areas:

• Fruits and vegetables coatings market sizing

• Fruits and vegetables coatings market forecast

• Fruits and vegetables coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fruits and vegetables coatings market vendors that include AgroFresh Solutions Inc., Apeel Technology Inc., Citracote (Pty) Ltd., UPL Ltd., Fomesa Fruitech SLU, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd., D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., and Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc. Also, the fruits and vegetables coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

