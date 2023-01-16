The Global Polysomnography Devices Market is forecast to grow by $171.76 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polysomnography Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231828/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the polysomnography devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by favorable reimbursement scenarios, the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, especially OSA, and the benefits of polysomnography.



The polysomnography devices market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Hospitals

• Sleep clinics and diagnostic laboratories

• ASCs

• Homecare



By Type

• Ambulatory polysomnography devices

• Clinical polysomnography devices



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advances in polysomnography devices as one of the prime reasons driving the polysomnography devices market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of home healthcare and telemedicine by patients and immense growth opportunities in emerging markets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polysomnography devices market covers the following areas:

• Polysomnography devices market sizing

• Polysomnography devices market forecast

• Polysomnography devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polysomnography devices market vendors that include Advin Health Care, BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Cadwell Industries Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Genotronics, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH and Co. KG, MEDATEC Medical Data Technology SPRL BVBA, Medicom MTD Ltd, Natus Medical Inc., Neurosoft, Neurovirtual USA, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nox Medical, Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd., ResMed Inc., SOMNO medics GmbH, and Vyaire Medical Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

