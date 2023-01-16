The Global Body Armor Market is forecast to grow by $7.99 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Body Armor Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06208005/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the body armor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in security threats, emergence of lightweight raw materials, and rising number of soldier modernization programs.



The body armor market is segmented as below:

By Type

• BPJ

• BPH



By Product

• Overt

• Covert



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies ergonomically designed body armor as one of the prime reasons driving the body armor market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in materials used for bulletproof jackets and integration of electronic components will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the body armor market covers the following areas:

• Body armor market sizing

• Body armor market forecast

• Body armor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading body armor market vendors that include 3M Co., Ace Link Industrial Inc., Armored Republic Holdings LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Canadian Armour Ltd., Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd., DFNDR Armor, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hellweg International Pty Ltd., Hoplite Armor LLC, Indian Armour Systems Pvt. Ltd., MARS Armor, Med Eng Holdings ULC, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., PT Armor Inc., Spartan Armor Systems, Survival Armor Inc., Tote Systems Australia Pty. Ltd., U.S. ARMOR Corp., ULBRICHTS GmbH, and United Shield International LLC. Also, the body armor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

Read the full report:



