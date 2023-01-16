Radiology Services Market Size to Hit USD 5.3 Billion by 2030 at 19.7% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiology Services Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Radiology Services Market Information By Product Type, Application, Technology, End User and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.7% to reach USD 5.3 billion during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Market Synopsis

Radiology is a field of medicine that uses medical imaging to diagnose and treat disorders that affect the human body. Radiology uses imaging technologies to diagnose and treat illnesses that can be seen inside the body. The radiologists and specialists who perform the tests and provide the radiology services have special postgraduate medical training in the effects of radiation on the human body, radiation safety and protection, and the achievement and interpretation of high-quality radiologic and medical imaging examinations. The radiology sector includes sonographers, radiologists, medical physicists, biomedical engineers, and nurses. Imaging methods precisely provide information on structural or disease-related changes. The likelihood that a patient's life will be saved when a sickness is discovered early is significantly increased. Radiology has become an important diagnostic tool for several disorders and has been incredibly effective in controlling the course of treatment.

Radiologists use various imaging techniques to treat and diagnose ailments, including ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), X-ray, and PET. Delayed diagnoses frequently cause patient deaths. Delayed diagnoses frequently cause patient deaths. This potentially life-saving characteristic is expected to help the global radiology service market expand over the forecasted period. The advent of new thin client 3D viewers and rising healthcare costs are projected to speed up overall expansion significantly. Additionally, rising R&D investments and market leaders' competitive strategies foster market expansion.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 5.3 Billion CAGR 19.7% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Application, Technology and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The emergence of thin client 3D viewers and advancement in radiology technology Rising prevalence of the chronic disease and demand for minimally invasive procedures

Radiology Services Market Competitive Landscape:

The central players in the radiology services market are:

4ways Healthcare Limited,

Radisphere National Radiology Group Inc.,

RamSoft Inc.,

Siemens Healthcare,

Telediagnostics Services Pvt. Ltd.,

Cybernet Medical Corporation,

Everlight Radiology,

Global Diagnostics,

Medica Reporting Ltd.,

Onrad, Inc,

Telemedicine Clinic,

Teleradiology Solutions Inc,

Virtual Radiology (vRAD)

Radiology Services Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

The most important driver fueling this market's expansion is the rising prevalence of age-related illnesses such as dementia, arthritis, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's. The market's overall expansion is anticipated to be accelerated by the rising rate of the geriatric population. In addition, rising healthcare infrastructure construction costs, particularly in developing nations, are anticipated to drive market expansion. Additionally, expanding medical tourism and rising individual health awareness moderated the market's growth throughout the anticipated period. The market is anticipated to develop due to rising demand for minimally invasive surgical treatments and rising acceptance in the medical community.

Additionally, it is predicted that the increased emphasis on medical device R&D capabilities and the adoption of cutting-edge healthcare technology would create attractive market prospects. Numerous market expansion prospects will also be provided by the expanding innovations and technological breakthroughs, rising public awareness among the people, and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, worries about increased radiation exposure may hinder market expansion throughout the assessment time.

Market Restraints:

On the other hand, improper and unfavorable reimbursement scenario in developing and underdeveloped economies is expected to obstruct market growth. It is also anticipated that factors such as the high cost of diagnostic imaging systems and the subpar reimbursement structure for outpatient scanning facilities will restrain market expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant influence on the healthcare industry. The market for radiology services is not unaffected by this, as it was also negatively impacted. As a result of social segregation laws implemented by the government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic breakout, which had an influence on radiology as a service industry during the epidemic, coronavirus has led to a significant decrease in medical imaging treatments. The delay of non-essential medical treatments during the COVID-19 infection also impacted the market's expansion. However, a rise in the use of radiology services is being driven by factors such as the quick development of the market for radiology services in both established and developing countries, as well as increased R&D spending that results in improvements and new radiological equipment.

Radiology Services Market Segmentation

By end user, the market includes hospitals and diagnostic clinics.

By application, the market includes dental imaging, mammography imaging, cardiovascular imaging, chest imaging, and orthopedic imaging.

By technology, the market includes computed radiology and direct digital radiology.

By product type, the market includes stationary digital radiology and portable digital radiology systems.

Radiology Services Market Regional Insights

During the assessment, North America is anticipated to dominate the market for radiology services globally. According to estimates, the regional market would likely grow due to increased financing from industry participants for R&D projects and government initiatives to build healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the market in the region is projected to be fueled by the sharp increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders, including diabetes and heart disease. North America held the largest market share globally for radiology services. The funds and investments made by public and private organizations in developing healthcare infrastructures are rising. Factors including the incidence of chronic diseases and the aging population fuel regional market expansion, creating a sizable patient population. Contrarily, the Asia-Pacific area is anticipated to develop at the quickest CAGR throughout the projected period due to rising public awareness and the region's accessibility to radiology services.

