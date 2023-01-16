The Global Yoga Clothing Market is forecast to grow by $17150.75 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yoga Clothing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188991/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the yoga clothing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of yoga practitioners, innovations in yoga clothing leading to product premiumization, and increasing focus on fitness initiatives by government bodies and corporates.



The yoga clothing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Bottom wear

• Top wear

• Accessories



By End-user

• Men

• Women



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of new technologies and features in yoga clothing as one of the prime reasons driving the yoga clothing market growth during the next few years. Also, growing memberships in health and fitness clubs and the increasing popularity of customized yoga clothing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the yoga clothing market covers the following areas:

• Yoga clothing market sizing

• Yoga clothing market forecast

• Yoga clothing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading yoga clothing market vendors that include adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, BasicNet Spa, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Frasers Group plc, Hanesbrands Inc., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc., La Vie Boheme Yoga, lululemon athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Yoga Direct LLC. Also, the yoga clothing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188991/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________