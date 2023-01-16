Smart Beacon Market is estimated to be US$ 31.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 31.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A smart beacon is a device that sends a signal to other smart devices in the vicinity with the help of a small wireless transmitter and using a low energy Bluetooth signal. Smart beacons are small and inexpensive, micro-location-based technology devices that can send radio frequency signals to Bluetooth devices to notify them of their presence and transmit information. This is a small, Bluetooth device that, when placed in a physical space like your retail store, transmits a small radio signal around itself at low power consumption. Using Bluetooth technology, the device is able to estimate the smartphone's position and communicate with them by exchanging data and information. The micro-location system is capable of locating mobile devices as close as four inches or as far as 200 feet away. A Bluetooth beacon is like a smart lighthouse: instead of emitting visible light, it transmits a single frequency that other devices can see, however, it transmits a radio signal made up of a mixture of letters and numbers that are transmitted at regular intervals of about 1. / 10th of a second. A Bluetooth-equipped device like a smartphone can see a beacon when it comes into range, such as for sailors looking for lighthouses to know where they are, check out a Bluetooth beacon solution. The beacon market is booming at a rate never seen before in other types of technology, fueled by modern communications and the growing popularity of radio-frequency identification, Internet of Things tech. Industries such as entertainment, construction and building, transportation and logistics are in high demand for advanced Bluetooth applications, new Bluetooth beacons such as Bluetooth 5 Beacon and Bluetooth 5.1 Beacon. Most governments around the world are embarking on smart city building projects, so they will need to deploy BLE beacons to provide services such as bearings, advertisements and promotions, among others. BLE Bluetooth Beacons, Hospitality, BFSI, Retail and many other industries are driving the current appetite for this technology. This is why tech giants like Apple and Google have spared no expense in investing and developing their beacon protocols to add to the market, Apple, Inc. Google LLC prides itself on iBeacon while Eddystone. This leads to high adoption rate among end users, establishment of personal communication base is possible through this technology and these factors will increase the expansion of smart beacons market.

The report “Smart Beacon Market, By Standard Type (iBeacon, Eddystone, and Others) By Connectivity Type (Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, and Hybrid), By Component (Hardware (Standard Beacon, Sticker Beacon, Card Beacon), Software and Services), By Application (Tracking & Tracing, Engagement, Position & Navigation, Analytics, and Others), By End Use (Retail, Hospitality, Automotive, Aviation, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, BFSI, Education, Public Gathering and spaces, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2032 “

Key Highlights:

In January 2023, Berkeley Lights, Inc., a life science tools company, announced the launch of Beacon Select, the company's new optofluidic system for cell line development. Beacon Select is based on the same cutting edge technology offered by the original Beacon System launched in 2017 which currently has over 130 systems installed globally.

In December 2021, CAR-LITE and Sigfox launched an intelligent light beacon based on the oG network to replace emergency triangles on the road. The new light beacon, designed and developed by CAR-LITE, will send automatic alerts to the relevant road safety authorities and accurately geo-locate the location of failed vehicles, based on the Sigfox oG network, without the need for an internet connection, Wi-Fi or SIM card.

Analyst View:

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Smart Beacon Market, By Standard Type (iBeacon, Eddystone, and Others) By Connectivity Type (Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, and Hybrid), By Component (Hardware (Standard Beacon, Sticker Beacon, Card Beacon), Software and Services), By Application (Tracking & Tracing, Engagement, Position & Navigation, Analytics, and Others), By End Use (Retail, Hospitality, Automotive, Aviation, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, BFSI, Education, Public Gathering and spaces, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Smart Beacon Market accounted for US$ 3,844.4 Million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 31,746.0 Million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 31.5%. The Smart Beacon Market is segmented based on standard type, connectivity type, component, application, end use and Region.

Based on Standard type, the Smart Beacon Market is segmented into iBeacon, Eddystone, and Others.

Based on Connectivity type, the target market is classified into Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, and Hybrid.

Based on Component, the Smart Beacon Market is segmented into Hardware (Standard Beacon, Sticker Beacon, and Card Beacon), Software and Services.

Based on Application, the target market is classified into Tracking & Tracing, Engagement, Position & Navigation, Analytics, and Others.

Based on End Use, the target market is classified into Retail, Hospitality, Automotive, Aviation, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, BFSI, Education, Public Gathering and spaces, Others.

By Region, the Smart Beacon Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Smart Beacon Market:

The prominent players operating in the Smart Beacon Market includes, Estimote , Inc., MOKOSmart, Zebra Technologies Corp, Kartographers Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Radious Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Aruba-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Bluvision-HID Global Company, Leantegra Inc., Accent Advanced Systems, Sensor Co., Ltd, Swirl Networks. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Smart Beacon Market, By Standard Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

iBeacon Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Eddystone Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Smart Beacon Market, By Connectivity Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Bluetooth Low Energy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Wi-Fi Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Hybrid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Smart Beacon Market, By Component Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Hardware (Standard Beacon, Sticker Beacon, Card Beacon) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Software Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Services Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Smart Beacon Market, By Application Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Tracking & Tracing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Engagement Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Position & Navigation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Analytics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Smart Beacon Market, By End Use, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Retail Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Hospitality Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Automotive Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Aviation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Transportation & Logistics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Healthcare Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

BFSI Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Education Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Public Gathering and Spaces Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

