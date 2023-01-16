The Global PCI Express Market is forecast to grow by $31584.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.26% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PCI Express Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188962/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the PCI express market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of PCIe with IEEE 1394 (firewire), the increasing number of investments toward the construction of data centers, and the need to comply with compliance and regulatory standards.



The PCI express market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Storage

• Data center

• Others



By End-user

• Telecom

• Infrastructure

• Residential

• Industrial

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies continuous technological upgradation as one of the prime reasons driving the PCI express market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of PCIe for big data and the emergence of 3D NAND will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the PCI express market covers the following areas:

• PCI express market sizing

• PCI express market forecast

• PCI express market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading PCI express market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Diodes Inc., Hilscher Gesellschaft fur Systemautomation mbH, Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, One Stop Systems Inc., Rambus Inc, Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Samtec Inc., Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Also, the PCI express market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

