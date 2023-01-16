The Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market is forecast to grow by $258.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153814/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the emergency contraceptive pills market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in number of initiatives to create awareness, increase in unplanned pregnancies, and ease of online purchase.



The emergency contraceptive pills market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Retail stores

• Online stores



By Type

• Combination pills

• Progesterone pills



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the importance of family planning as one of the prime reasons driving the emergency contraceptive pills market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of online apps and rising disposable income will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the emergency contraceptive pills market covers the following areas:

• Emergency contraceptive pills market sizing

• Emergency contraceptive pills market forecast

• Emergency contraceptive pills market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading emergency contraceptive pills market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Afaxys Pharma LLC, Bayer AG, Combe Inc., Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC, Gedeon Richter Plc, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Knoll Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Lupin Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Morepen Laboratories Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Syzygy Healthcare LLC, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Also, the emergency contraceptive pills market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

