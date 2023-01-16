[Latest] Financial Analytics Market Size to Surpass USD 19.2 billion with Growing CAGR of 14.80% by 2028, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

Chicago, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Financial Analytics Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Teams of experienced and consummate market research professionals persistently track key industries to spot key developments, unmet needs and possible growth opportunities. A numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities have been considered while studying market for preparing this Financial Analytics report. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly changing business environment.

The global financial analytics market is expected to exhibit strong growth, reaching USD 19.2 billion by 2028. As per the report titled "Financial Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment mode (On-Premise and Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), By Industrial Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and E-commerce, Government, Healthcare and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 8.4 billion and USD 19.2 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.80% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of Financial Analytics Market Research Report: https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1595

Financial Analytics Market Analysis:

The financial analytics market is expected to increase due to the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions and financial analytics services across various industries and organizations. Additionally, the development of big data, the need for solutions that can deal with large amounts of data, and the increasing emphasis on data-driven financial decisions in several end-user verticals are a few of the additional factors supporting the growth of the financial analytics market in the forecast period. However, it is expected that during the forecast period, the need for addressing common business factors will further restrain the growth of the financial analytics market.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 14.80 % 2028 Value Projection 19.2 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 8.4 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Industrial Vertical, and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Deloitte LLP

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

International Business Machine Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rosslyn Data Technologies

SAP SE

Symphony Teleca Services, Inc.

Teradata Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Microsoft and The Qatar Financial Center Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) Expanded their Collaboration

In February 2022, the Qatar Financial Center Regulatory Authority (QFCRA), an independent regulator of the QFC established to approve and supervise businesses and people operating financial services in or from the QFC, and Microsoft expanded their relationship. Through this partnership, Microsoft sought to develop solutions that improve artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to transform digital goals and obtain actionable information through social media analytics, robotic process automation (RPA), AI-powered knowledge mining, chatbots, and RPA.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the financial analytics market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in June 2021, one of the biggest financial services companies in the world, Deutsche Bank, joined forces with Oracle. The bank hoped to update its database technology through this partnership and hasten the digital process.

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://marketsnresearch.com/buying-request/1595

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

MNR research methodology

Driving Factors:

Digital Technology Integration Is Accelerating Financial Analytics Adoption

Every industry is on the verge of a revolution as Industry 4.0 and digitization take over business practices. The world of finance is no exception to this. Designing strong security and workflow optimization platforms has become more important as the volume of digital financial transactions grows. When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst, this need was felt more keenly. Unprecedented shifts in human behavior occurred throughout the pandemic. Key industries were forced to permanently transition to the virtual domain, which resulted in a drastic change in working paradigms. Mobile transactions increased dramatically, with personal trading apps registering high transaction volumes.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning's potential to accelerate market expansion.

Utilizing enormous volumes of data to find economic value will be made possible thanks to the capabilities of various AI-based technologies. The use of artificial intelligence in the financial industry has the potential to improve the reliability, accuracy, and resilience of the financial ecosystem. Several verticals utilize machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve compliance frameworks, boost fraud detection and harm minimization capabilities, and improve investment decision-making processes.

Restraining Factors:

Several Security-Related Issues are Preventing Businesses from Expanding to Limit Market

The company's top echelons are becoming increasingly interested in information management and security. Organizations handle many different types of huge amounts of data. Numerous internal and external channels are used to collect data, making it challenging for many firms to comprehend where the data originates from, how it moves, and how it is maintained. In reality, no environment, including a cloud environment, is completely secure; every environment has some weaknesses. The hackers or invaders of the modern era are quite cunning and have advanced intrusion tools and strategies to enter any relatively vulnerable cloud environment.

Challenging Factors:

COVID-19's effect on market demand to Limit Market Growth

The COVID-19 epidemic significantly impacted the market for financial analytics. Due to the growing uncertainty during the crisis, the industry had challenging problems using historical data and forecasting future behavior. A sizable number of executives switched from predictive analysis to straightforward descriptive analytics. However, the business is expected to have notable growth through 2030 due to the number of instances significantly declining across numerous economies and the market patterns gradually returning to normal.

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Financial Analytics Market Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1595/global-financial-analytics-market

Global Financial Analytics Market Segmentations:

Global Financial Analytics Market By Component:

Solution

Services





Global Financial Analytics Market By Deployment Mode:

On-Premise

Cloud

Global Financial Analytics Market By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global Financial Analytics Market By Industrial Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail and E-commerce

Government

Healthcare

Others

Financial Analytics Market: Key Players

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Financial Analytics market. Key players profiled in the report include: #Deloitte , #HitachiVantara , #IBM , #Microsoft , #Oracle , #RosslynDataTechnologies , #SymphonyTeleca , #Teradata , #TIBCO

The competition among the players is expected to get intense with the next few years with the growing focus of the players on the research and development activities with new launches.

Global Financial Analytics Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the financial analytics market over the forecast period. Some main factors driving market expansion in North America are rising awareness of the applications for analytics solutions, a strong emphasis on innovation, and an organizational focus on enhancing the customer experience. Along with banking and finance, major verticals driving the growth of the financial analytics market in North America include retail and healthcare. Businesses use financial analytics technologies to enhance financial forecasting and wealth management procedures.





Further Report Findings

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global financial analytics market share in the coming years. Some key factors driving market expansion in this region include increasing knowledge of the applications for analytics solutions, a strong emphasis on innovation, and an organizational focus on enhancing the customer experience.

In addition to banking and financial services, retail and healthcare are the other significant sectors promoting the expansion of the financial analytics industry in North America.

In Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by financial organizations that are increasingly integrating AI-based technologies to manage financial assets and cut operating costs.

Access Full Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/checkout/1595/1ecda5z5e4

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Financial Analytics market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Financial Analytics market forward?

What are the Financial Analytics Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Financial Analytics Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Financial Analytics market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Industrial Vertical, and By Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Preface

Chapter 2: Report Summary

Chapter 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Global Financial Analytics Market, By Component Segment Analysis

Chapter 5: Global Financial Analytics Market, By Deployment Mode Segment Analysis

Chapter 6: Global Financial Analytics Market, By Organization Size Segment Analysis

Chapter 7: Global Financial Analytics Market, By Industrial Vertical Segment Analysis

Chapter 8: Financial Analytics Market – Regional Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Chapter 9: Financial Analytics Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11: Company Profiles

Chapter 12: Research Methodology

Chapter 13: Questionnaire

Chapter 14: Related Reports

Customize this Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/customization-request/1595

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Financial Analytics market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.80%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Financial Analytics market was valued at around USD 8.4 billion in 2021.

The financial analytics market is segmented based on components: solutions and service. The service category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is Digital Technology Integration

The “North America” region will lead the global Financial Analytics market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Markets N Research Reports:

Global Fiberglass Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Glass Type (E-Glass, ECR Glass, H-Glass, AR-Glass, S-Glass and Others), By Product Type (Glass Wool, Direct and Assembled Roving, Chopped Strand, Yarn and Others), By Application (Composites and Insulation) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1579/global-fiberglass-market

Global Soy Protein Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Textured Soy Proteins and Other Types (Soy Flour, Grits, & Chunks)), By Crop Type (Genetically Modified Organism Crops and Non-Genetically Modified Organism Crops), By Source Process (Conventional Soy Protein Ingredients and Organic Soy Protein Ingredients), By Form (Solid/Dry and Liquid), By Application (Food & Beverages (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Analogues, Dairy & Dairy Alternatives, Beverages, Other Food & Beverage Applications) Animal Feed, Nutrition & Health Supplements and Other Applications) and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1611/global-soy-protein-market

Global SMS Firewall Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Components (Platforms and Services), By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services), By SMS Type (Application-to-Person (A2P) Messages and Person-to-Application (P2A) Messages), By SMS Traffic (National SMS Traffic and International SMS Traffic), By Deployment Modes (On-premises and Cloud), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1605/global-sms-firewall-market

Global Smart Wearable Bands Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (With Screen and Without Screen), By Operating System (Android, Windows, iOS and Others), By Distribution Channel (Specialist Retailers, Company Outlets, Online and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1602/global-smart-wearable-bands-market

Global Animal Feed Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Pellets, Crumbles, Mash and Others), By Animal Type (Swine (Starter, Finisher, Grower, Ruminants, Calves, Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle, Others), Poultry (Broilers, Layers, Turkeys, Others), Aquaculture (Carps, Crustaceans, Mackeral, Milkfish, Mollusks, Salmon, Others) and Others), By Ingredients (Cereals, Oilseed Meal, Molasses, Fish Oil and Fish Meal, Additives, Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1608/global-animal-feed-market

About Markets N research

When it comes to investing and money matters, you need the leading market research consultancy firm to help you make the right decisions during the toughest business questions and decisions. Markets N Research is the leading research company offering both tactical and strategic support to all our customers. Customer satisfaction is our goal and that is why, we have a team of skilled and experienced specialist with the ability to do data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions to ensure that our clients make informed decisions when coming to investing in the market.

Markets N Research team is comprised of well skilled and equipped personnel ready to concur any upcoming challenges in the market sector for both individual people and organization around the world. We know time is money, and therefore we ensure we solve your problem within the shortest time possible to prevent delays or missing any opportunities. We use globally accepted techniques with a little innovation from our staff in solving all your market research related challenges.

Contact Us:

Markets N Research

US: +1-773-649-1529

Email:- sales@marketsnresearch.com

Website: https://marketsnresearch.com/

Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/markets-n-research

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsnr

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Markets-N-Research-108839598639025