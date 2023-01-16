[Latest] Financial Analytics Market Size to Surpass USD 19.2 billion with Growing CAGR of 14.80% by 2028, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

Chicago, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Financial Analytics Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Teams of experienced and consummate market research professionals persistently track key industries to spot key developments, unmet needs and possible growth opportunities. A numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities have been considered while studying market for preparing this Financial Analytics report. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly changing business environment.
The global financial analytics market is expected to exhibit strong growth, reaching USD 19.2 billion by 2028. As per the report titled "Financial Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment mode (On-Premise and Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), By Industrial Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and E-commerce, Government, Healthcare and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 8.4 billion and USD 19.2 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.80% during the forecast period.
Get a Sample PDF of Financial Analytics Market Research Report: https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1595
Financial Analytics Market Analysis:
The financial analytics market is expected to increase due to the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions and financial analytics services across various industries and organizations. Additionally, the development of big data, the need for solutions that can deal with large amounts of data, and the increasing emphasis on data-driven financial decisions in several end-user verticals are a few of the additional factors supporting the growth of the financial analytics market in the forecast period. However, it is expected that during the forecast period, the need for addressing common business factors will further restrain the growth of the financial analytics market.
Report Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR
|14.80 %
|2028 Value Projection
|19.2 billion
|Base Year
|2022
|Market Size in 2021
|8.4 billion
|Historical Data for
|2016 - 2021
|Segments covered
|By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Industrial Vertical, and By Geography
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
List Of Key Companies Profiled:
- Deloitte LLP
- Hitachi Vantara Corporation
- International Business Machine Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Rosslyn Data Technologies
- SAP SE
- Symphony Teleca Services, Inc.
- Teradata Corporation
- TIBCO Software Inc.
Microsoft and The Qatar Financial Center Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) Expanded their Collaboration
In February 2022, the Qatar Financial Center Regulatory Authority (QFCRA), an independent regulator of the QFC established to approve and supervise businesses and people operating financial services in or from the QFC, and Microsoft expanded their relationship. Through this partnership, Microsoft sought to develop solutions that improve artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to transform digital goals and obtain actionable information through social media analytics, robotic process automation (RPA), AI-powered knowledge mining, chatbots, and RPA.
Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image
The leading businesses in the financial analytics market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in June 2021, one of the biggest financial services companies in the world, Deutsche Bank, joined forces with Oracle. The bank hoped to update its database technology through this partnership and hasten the digital process.
Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://marketsnresearch.com/buying-request/1595
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:
- Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.
- The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package
- About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)
- Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request
- Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022
- Includes Tables and figures have been updated
- The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- MNR research methodology
Driving Factors:
- Digital Technology Integration Is Accelerating Financial Analytics Adoption
Every industry is on the verge of a revolution as Industry 4.0 and digitization take over business practices. The world of finance is no exception to this. Designing strong security and workflow optimization platforms has become more important as the volume of digital financial transactions grows. When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst, this need was felt more keenly. Unprecedented shifts in human behavior occurred throughout the pandemic. Key industries were forced to permanently transition to the virtual domain, which resulted in a drastic change in working paradigms. Mobile transactions increased dramatically, with personal trading apps registering high transaction volumes.
- Artificial intelligence and machine learning's potential to accelerate market expansion.
Utilizing enormous volumes of data to find economic value will be made possible thanks to the capabilities of various AI-based technologies. The use of artificial intelligence in the financial industry has the potential to improve the reliability, accuracy, and resilience of the financial ecosystem. Several verticals utilize machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve compliance frameworks, boost fraud detection and harm minimization capabilities, and improve investment decision-making processes.
Restraining Factors:
- Several Security-Related Issues are Preventing Businesses from Expanding to Limit Market
The company's top echelons are becoming increasingly interested in information management and security. Organizations handle many different types of huge amounts of data. Numerous internal and external channels are used to collect data, making it challenging for many firms to comprehend where the data originates from, how it moves, and how it is maintained. In reality, no environment, including a cloud environment, is completely secure; every environment has some weaknesses. The hackers or invaders of the modern era are quite cunning and have advanced intrusion tools and strategies to enter any relatively vulnerable cloud environment.
Challenging Factors:
- COVID-19's effect on market demand to Limit Market Growth
The COVID-19 epidemic significantly impacted the market for financial analytics. Due to the growing uncertainty during the crisis, the industry had challenging problems using historical data and forecasting future behavior. A sizable number of executives switched from predictive analysis to straightforward descriptive analytics. However, the business is expected to have notable growth through 2030 due to the number of instances significantly declining across numerous economies and the market patterns gradually returning to normal.
To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Financial Analytics Market Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1595/global-financial-analytics-market
Global Financial Analytics Market Segmentations:
Global Financial Analytics Market By Component:
- Solution
- Services
Global Financial Analytics Market By Deployment Mode:
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Global Financial Analytics Market By Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
Global Financial Analytics Market By Industrial Vertical:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Retail and E-commerce
- Government
- Healthcare
- Others
Financial Analytics Market: Key Players
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Financial Analytics market. Key players profiled in the report include: #Deloitte , #HitachiVantara , #IBM , #Microsoft , #Oracle , #RosslynDataTechnologies , #SymphonyTeleca , #Teradata , #TIBCO
The competition among the players is expected to get intense with the next few years with the growing focus of the players on the research and development activities with new launches.
Global Financial Analytics Market Regional Insights:
North America is projected to hold the largest share of the financial analytics market over the forecast period. Some main factors driving market expansion in North America are rising awareness of the applications for analytics solutions, a strong emphasis on innovation, and an organizational focus on enhancing the customer experience. Along with banking and finance, major verticals driving the growth of the financial analytics market in North America include retail and healthcare. Businesses use financial analytics technologies to enhance financial forecasting and wealth management procedures.
Further Report Findings
- The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global financial analytics market share in the coming years. Some key factors driving market expansion in this region include increasing knowledge of the applications for analytics solutions, a strong emphasis on innovation, and an organizational focus on enhancing the customer experience.
- In addition to banking and financial services, retail and healthcare are the other significant sectors promoting the expansion of the financial analytics industry in North America.
- In Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by financial organizations that are increasingly integrating AI-based technologies to manage financial assets and cut operating costs.
Access Full Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/checkout/1595/1ecda5z5e4
Key questions answered in this report:
- What is the size of the Financial Analytics market and what is its expected growth rate?
- What are the primary driving factors that push the Financial Analytics market forward?
- What are the Financial Analytics Industry's top companies?
- What are the different categories that the Financial Analytics Market caters to?
- What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?
- In the value chain, what role do essential players play?
- What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Financial Analytics market sample report and company profiles?
Key Offerings:
- Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030
- Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Industrial Vertical, and By Geography
- Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Preface
Chapter 2: Report Summary
Chapter 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4: Global Financial Analytics Market, By Component Segment Analysis
Chapter 5: Global Financial Analytics Market, By Deployment Mode Segment Analysis
Chapter 6: Global Financial Analytics Market, By Organization Size Segment Analysis
Chapter 7: Global Financial Analytics Market, By Industrial Vertical Segment Analysis
Chapter 8: Financial Analytics Market – Regional Analysis, 2022 – 2030
Chapter 9: Financial Analytics Market – Industry Analysis
Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11: Company Profiles
Chapter 12: Research Methodology
Chapter 13: Questionnaire
Chapter 14: Related Reports
Customize this Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/customization-request/1595
Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:
- As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Financial Analytics market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.80%.
- Through primary research, it was established that the Financial Analytics market was valued at around USD 8.4 billion in 2021.
- The financial analytics market is segmented based on components: solutions and service. The service category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.
- The key factor driving the market is Digital Technology Integration
- The “North America” region will lead the global Financial Analytics market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Spectacular Deals
- Comprehensive coverage
- Maximum number of market tables and figures
- Subscription-based option offered
- Best price guarantee
- Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.
- Free post-sale service assistance.
- 25% discount on your next purchase.
- Service guarantees are available.
- Personalized market brief by author.
Browse More Markets N Research Reports:
Global Fiberglass Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Glass Type (E-Glass, ECR Glass, H-Glass, AR-Glass, S-Glass and Others), By Product Type (Glass Wool, Direct and Assembled Roving, Chopped Strand, Yarn and Others), By Application (Composites and Insulation) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1579/global-fiberglass-market
Global Soy Protein Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Textured Soy Proteins and Other Types (Soy Flour, Grits, & Chunks)), By Crop Type (Genetically Modified Organism Crops and Non-Genetically Modified Organism Crops), By Source Process (Conventional Soy Protein Ingredients and Organic Soy Protein Ingredients), By Form (Solid/Dry and Liquid), By Application (Food & Beverages (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Analogues, Dairy & Dairy Alternatives, Beverages, Other Food & Beverage Applications) Animal Feed, Nutrition & Health Supplements and Other Applications) and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1611/global-soy-protein-market
Global SMS Firewall Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Components (Platforms and Services), By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services), By SMS Type (Application-to-Person (A2P) Messages and Person-to-Application (P2A) Messages), By SMS Traffic (National SMS Traffic and International SMS Traffic), By Deployment Modes (On-premises and Cloud), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1605/global-sms-firewall-market
Global Smart Wearable Bands Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (With Screen and Without Screen), By Operating System (Android, Windows, iOS and Others), By Distribution Channel (Specialist Retailers, Company Outlets, Online and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1602/global-smart-wearable-bands-market
Global Animal Feed Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Pellets, Crumbles, Mash and Others), By Animal Type (Swine (Starter, Finisher, Grower, Ruminants, Calves, Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle, Others), Poultry (Broilers, Layers, Turkeys, Others), Aquaculture (Carps, Crustaceans, Mackeral, Milkfish, Mollusks, Salmon, Others) and Others), By Ingredients (Cereals, Oilseed Meal, Molasses, Fish Oil and Fish Meal, Additives, Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1608/global-animal-feed-market
About Markets N research
When it comes to investing and money matters, you need the leading market research consultancy firm to help you make the right decisions during the toughest business questions and decisions. Markets N Research is the leading research company offering both tactical and strategic support to all our customers. Customer satisfaction is our goal and that is why, we have a team of skilled and experienced specialist with the ability to do data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions to ensure that our clients make informed decisions when coming to investing in the market.
Markets N Research team is comprised of well skilled and equipped personnel ready to concur any upcoming challenges in the market sector for both individual people and organization around the world. We know time is money, and therefore we ensure we solve your problem within the shortest time possible to prevent delays or missing any opportunities. We use globally accepted techniques with a little innovation from our staff in solving all your market research related challenges.
Contact Us:
Markets N Research
US: +1-773-649-1529
Email:- sales@marketsnresearch.com
Website: https://marketsnresearch.com/
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/markets-n-research
Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsnr
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Markets-N-Research-108839598639025