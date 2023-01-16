The Global Managed Print Services Market is forecast to grow by $6991.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed Print Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878549/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the managed print services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for the reduction of hardware and consumables costs, increased adoption of MPS by SMEs, and increased adoption of MPS in the BFSI sector.



The managed print services market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

• Hybrid



By Platforms

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the strategic partnerships and acquisitions among market participants as one of the prime reasons driving the managed print services market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of AI into the print industry and managed IoT services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the managed print services market covers the following areas:

• Managed print services market sizing

• Managed print services market forecast

• Managed print services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading managed print services market vendors that include ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., EuroForm AS, Exela Technologies Inc., Flex Technology Group, HP Development Co. LP, Konica Minolta Inc., Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Novatech, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., Vereco Inc., WBM Technologies Inc., Xerox Holdings Corp., YS Soft Corp AS, and Brother Industries Ltd. Also, the managed print services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

