Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 09th to January 13th, 2023

Nanterre, FRANCE

                

        Nanterre, January 16th, 2023

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

from January 09th to January 13th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 09th to January 13th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 9-Jan-23 FR0000125486 5 460 98,9465 XPAR
VINCI 9-Jan-23 FR0000125486 1 072 98,9464 CEUX
VINCI 10-Jan-23 FR0000125486 40 000 99,4714 XPAR
VINCI 10-Jan-23 FR0000125486 10 000 99,4843 CEUX
VINCI 11-Jan-23 FR0000125486 43 000 99,7109 XPAR
VINCI 11-Jan-23 FR0000125486 17 000 99,7066 CEUX
VINCI 12-Jan-23 FR0000125486 31 851 100,5687 XPAR
VINCI 12-Jan-23 FR0000125486 7 720 100,5679 CEUX
VINCI 13-Jan-23 FR0000125486 40 000 101,4163 XPAR
VINCI 13-Jan-23 FR0000125486 10 000 101,3836 CEUX
           
    TOTAL 206 103 100,2056  

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

