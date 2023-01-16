Klépierre : SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

English French

REGULATED RELEASE

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT

OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – January 16, 2023

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the second half of 2022:

Available resources on December 31, 2022: 0 Klépierre share and 10,731,679.00 euros;

Number of transactions on buy side over second half of 2022: 4,619 ;

Number of transactions on sell side over second half of 2022: 5,363 ;

Traded volume on buy side over second half of 2022: 1,217,464 shares for 24,881,044.46 euros ;

Traded volume on sell side over second half of 2022: 1,247,464 shares for 25,461,380.60 euros.





As a reminder,

At June 30, 2022, available resources were 30,000 Klépierre shares and 10,151,343.00 euros.

At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, February 1, 2019, the available resources were 307,923 Klépierre shares and 1,768,835.76 euros.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 01-Jul-22 69 62 7,300 5,300 133,955.00 97,361.00 04-Jul-22 48 57 19,500 15,000 355,680.00 273,750.00 05-Jul-22 40 37 15,500 12,000 280,860.00 217,440.00 06-Jul-22 49 99 13,500 22,500 245,970.00 410,175.00 07-Jul-22 5 71 2,000 15,000 37,080.00 281,250.00 08-Jul-22 9 54 3,500 12,500 67,480.00 243,750.00 11-Jul-22 43 45 13,750 13,500 270,875.00 266,355.00 12-Jul-22 29 55 10,000 17,250 198,000.00 344,482.50 13-Jul-22 68 85 26,316 25,816 529,741.08 520,708.72 14-Jul-22 44 23 12,000 4,750 238,200.00 94,667.50 15-Jul-22 3 62 1,500 11,250 29,895.00 226,800.00 18-Jul-22 28 26 5,000 4,500 103,450.00 93,465.00 19-Jul-22 11 13 2,500 2,550 52,550.00 53,703.00 20-Jul-22 69 56 28,515 13,465 598,815.00 282,765.00 21-Jul-22 41 34 8,000 5,000 164,160.00 102,750.00 22-Jul-22 8 91 2,500 21,000 51,825.00 440,790.00 25-Jul-22 21 18 3,763 3,263 80,603.46 70,219.76 26-Jul-22 37 47 7,030 7,530 149,528.10 160,464.30 27-Jul-22 73 76 13,267 12,967 279,005.01 274,641.06 28-Jul-22 62 101 14,046 14,346 301,708.08 308,295.54 29-Jul-22 35 35 7,034 5,534 153,552.22 120,862.56 July 2022 792 1,147 216,521 245,021 4,322,932.95 4,884,695.94 01-Aug-22 46 7 13,500 1,500 291,330.00 32,685.00 02-Aug-22 34 106 10,500 19,500 224,070.00 418,470.00 03-Aug-22 36 51 10,500 12,000 227,220.00 260,400.00 04-Aug-22 27 29 7,750 9,750 168,717.50 212,745.00 05-Aug-22 40 22 6,750 4,750 146,070.00 103,122.50 08-Aug-22 32 38 9,000 11,700 197,910.00 257,400.00 09-Aug-22 23 16 6,750 6,050 148,837.50 133,705.00 10-Aug-22 35 36 4,966 5,666 111,288.06 127,088.38 11-Aug-22 24 16 5,950 3,750 135,422.00 85,500.00 12-Aug-22 22 32 6,000 8,200 137,040.00 187,780.00 15-Aug-22 34 13 8,200 7,000 188,846.00 161,350.00 16-Aug-22 31 8 6,950 1,950 159,085.50 45,025.50 17-Aug-22 40 0 8,500 0 190,995.00 0.00 18-Aug-22 42 20 11,250 3,750 249,187.50 83,550.00 19-Aug-22 37 41 10,500 10,500 226,905.00 227,640.00 22-Aug-22 34 25 9,500 12,000 201,495.00 255,840.00 23-Aug-22 26 22 7,500 6,500 161,250.00 140,335.00 24-Aug-22 27 23 8,000 6,000 167,600.00 126,420.00 25-Aug-22 29 49 6,956 7,456 146,006.44 156,874.24 26-Aug-22 63 53 16,750 6,750 349,405.00 142,155.00 29-Aug-22 23 33 6,500 8,000 132,990.00 163,920.00 30-Aug-22 25 29 7,000 5,500 144,620.00 114,235.00 31-Aug-22 24 13 6,750 2,250 139,252.50 46,710.00 August 2022 754 682 196,022 160,522 4,245,543.00 3,482,950.62





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 01-Sep-22 83 72 26,500 26,000 520,990.00 511,940.00 02-Sep-22 46 53 15,500 18,000 307,520.00 358,920.00 05-Sep-22 39 43 10,000 12,000 198,900.00 239,040.00 06-Sep-22 41 40 10,000 13,000 201,800.00 262,860.00 07-Sep-22 26 50 8,250 20,750 165,660.00 419,980.00 08-Sep-22 78 55 23,250 17,250 468,952.50 348,795.00 09-Sep-22 28 78 6,000 13,750 122,460.00 280,637.50 12-Sep-22 26 67 7,500 13,250 155,550.00 275,467.50 13-Sep-22 49 15 16,750 4,250 345,217.50 88,612.50 14-Sep-22 11 16 4,000 4,500 81,000.00 91,305.00 15-Sep-22 28 12 9,000 2,500 181,170.00 50,600.00 16-Sep-22 103 192 16,500 37,500 335,940.00 765,000.00 19-Sep-22 75 0 17,500 0 346,850.00 0.00 20-Sep-22 66 12 15,750 2,250 308,070.00 44,730.00 21-Sep-22 31 46 9,000 12,500 169,380.00 235,875.00 22-Sep-22 10 0 5,000 0 92,150.00 0.00 23-Sep-22 17 0 4,000 0 71,080.00 0.00 26-Sep-22 1 0 1,000 0 17,450.00 0.00 27-Sep-22 73 41 15,500 8,000 271,405.00 140,320.00 28-Sep-22 2 0 1,000 0 16,700.00 0.00 29-Sep-22 1 0 500 0 8,670.00 0.00 30-Sep-22 0 1 0 1,500 0.00 26,850.00 September 2022 834 793 222,500 207,000 4,386,915.00 4,140,932.50 03-Oct-22 0 3 0 1,000 0.00 18,270.00 04-Oct-22 92 121 19,750 15,750 366,165.00 294,052.50 05-Oct-22 39 10 6,500 2,000 118,040.00 37,140.00 07-Oct-22 30 41 6,500 9,000 115,375.00 159,840.00 10-Oct-22 1 0 1,250 0 21,762.50 0.00 11-Oct-22 0 1 0 1,750 0.00 31,115.00 12-Oct-22 2 0 3,000 0 52,890.00 0.00 13-Oct-22 82 83 20,000 17,500 357,800.00 314,300.00 14-Oct-22 16 35 4,750 7,250 86,355.00 132,530.00 17-Oct-22 59 150 12,500 30,000 229,250.00 554,100.00 18-Oct-22 128 231 25,000 43,669 468,250.00 820,540.51 19-Oct-22 20 72 3,500 12,331 66,080.00 235,152.17 20-Oct-22 38 76 15,500 18,000 292,175.00 340,920.00 21-Oct-22 76 23 15,000 7,500 277,950.00 138,975.00 24-Oct-22 140 222 28,000 40,500 526,680.00 763,425.00 25-Oct-22 97 131 24,750 31,950 470,992.50 610,245.00 26-Oct-22 143 113 35,250 35,050 693,720.00 690,835.50 27-Oct-22 59 57 15,950 16,050 318,840.50 321,642.00 28-Oct-22 32 28 9,000 9,400 181,530.00 190,068.00 31-Oct-22 41 29 10,000 6,500 203,300.00 132,340.00 October 2022 1,095 1,426 256,200 305,200 4,847,155.50 5,785,490.68





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 01-Nov-22 34 51 8,349 11,849 170,486.58 243,022.99 02-Nov-22 42 39 15,000 14,700 305,550.00 300,027.00 03-Nov-22 61 67 16,450 16,400 326,368.00 326,360.00 04-Nov-22 55 58 16,000 16,050 325,280.00 327,259.50 07-Nov-22 20 15 4,500 4,550 92,565.00 93,684.50 08-Nov-22 21 24 6,050 6,000 124,267.00 123,480.00 09-Nov-22 35 48 9,450 9,250 193,158.00 189,625.00 10-Nov-22 51 50 12,969 13,169 276,628.77 281,289.84 14-Nov-22 28 27 8,250 6,550 186,037.50 147,899.00 15-Nov-22 64 87 16,500 18,200 371,910.00 412,048.00 16-Nov-22 35 40 10,500 10,300 232,995.00 229,175.00 17-Nov-22 29 4 7,950 950 176,728.50 21,289.50 18-Nov-22 9 60 7,606 14,806 168,320.78 328,397.08 21-Nov-22 28 30 7,500 7,450 168,375.00 167,252.50 22-Nov-22 24 9 10,400 2,300 231,608.00 51,658.00 23-Nov-22 31 21 9,800 8,250 216,874.00 183,150.00 24-Nov-22 28 92 7,500 17,200 168,150.00 386,484.00 25-Nov-22 18 24 4,500 4,800 100,575.00 107,520.00 28-Nov-22 36 57 7,800 7,500 172,380.00 166,125.00 29-Nov-22 31 34 8,250 8,050 183,067.50 179,193.00 30-Nov-22 41 15 9,000 3,200 198,900.00 71,392.00 November 2022 721 852 204,324 201,524 4,390,224.63 4,336,331.91 01-Dec-22 42 71 13,700 19,800 303,592.00 439,164.00 02-Dec-22 14 14 4,100 4,300 90,200.00 94,858.00 05-Dec-22 36 40 8,550 8,250 190,066.50 183,892.50 06-Dec-22 12 10 4,947 4,747 110,268.63 106,095.45 07-Dec-22 17 18 6,800 7,000 150,144.00 154,910.00 08-Dec-22 34 39 9,475 9,450 208,923.75 208,750.50 09-Dec-22 25 26 8,000 8,325 178,160.00 185,980.50 12-Dec-22 52 3 14,000 10,000 305,900.00 218,000.00 13-Dec-22 42 62 10,500 14,200 233,940.00 314,814.00 14-Dec-22 24 26 6,750 6,550 151,200.00 147,244.00 15-Dec-22 11 18 3,500 3,700 79,100.00 83,768.00 16-Dec-22 24 4 5,350 3,650 118,074.50 79,752.50 19-Dec-22 5 7 1,500 3,000 32,670.00 65,430.00 20-Dec-22 17 9 4,500 4,000 94,905.00 84,720.00 21-Dec-22 0 2 0 700 0.00 14,924.00 22-Dec-22 10 13 2,250 2,050 48,870.00 44,649.00 23-Dec-22 6 9 1,975 2,475 42,936.50 54,054.00 27-Dec-22 11 0 5,000 0 109,400.00 0.00 28-Dec-22 21 63 5,250 9,450 114,765.00 207,522.00 29-Dec-22 9 8 2,000 2,500 43,520.00 54,525.00 30-Dec-22 11 21 3,750 4,050 81,637.50 87,925.50 December 2022 423 463 121,897 128,197 2,688,273.38 2,830,978.95 SECOND HALF 2022 4,619 5,363 1,217,464 1,247,464 24,881,044.46 25,461,380.60





