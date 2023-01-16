Klépierre : SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

REGULATED RELEASE
SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT
OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
Paris – January 16, 2023
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the second half of 2022:
- Available resources on December 31, 2022: 0 Klépierre share and 10,731,679.00 euros;
- Number of transactions on buy side over second half of 2022: 4,619 ;
- Number of transactions on sell side over second half of 2022: 5,363 ;
- Traded volume on buy side over second half of 2022: 1,217,464 shares for 24,881,044.46 euros ;
- Traded volume on sell side over second half of 2022: 1,247,464 shares for 25,461,380.60 euros.
As a reminder,
- At June 30, 2022, available resources were 30,000 Klépierre shares and 10,151,343.00 euros.
- At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, February 1, 2019, the available resources were 307,923 Klépierre shares and 1,768,835.76 euros.
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|01-Jul-22
|69
|62
|7,300
|5,300
|133,955.00
|97,361.00
|04-Jul-22
|48
|57
|19,500
|15,000
|355,680.00
|273,750.00
|05-Jul-22
|40
|37
|15,500
|12,000
|280,860.00
|217,440.00
|06-Jul-22
|49
|99
|13,500
|22,500
|245,970.00
|410,175.00
|07-Jul-22
|5
|71
|2,000
|15,000
|37,080.00
|281,250.00
|08-Jul-22
|9
|54
|3,500
|12,500
|67,480.00
|243,750.00
|11-Jul-22
|43
|45
|13,750
|13,500
|270,875.00
|266,355.00
|12-Jul-22
|29
|55
|10,000
|17,250
|198,000.00
|344,482.50
|13-Jul-22
|68
|85
|26,316
|25,816
|529,741.08
|520,708.72
|14-Jul-22
|44
|23
|12,000
|4,750
|238,200.00
|94,667.50
|15-Jul-22
|3
|62
|1,500
|11,250
|29,895.00
|226,800.00
|18-Jul-22
|28
|26
|5,000
|4,500
|103,450.00
|93,465.00
|19-Jul-22
|11
|13
|2,500
|2,550
|52,550.00
|53,703.00
|20-Jul-22
|69
|56
|28,515
|13,465
|598,815.00
|282,765.00
|21-Jul-22
|41
|34
|8,000
|5,000
|164,160.00
|102,750.00
|22-Jul-22
|8
|91
|2,500
|21,000
|51,825.00
|440,790.00
|25-Jul-22
|21
|18
|3,763
|3,263
|80,603.46
|70,219.76
|26-Jul-22
|37
|47
|7,030
|7,530
|149,528.10
|160,464.30
|27-Jul-22
|73
|76
|13,267
|12,967
|279,005.01
|274,641.06
|28-Jul-22
|62
|101
|14,046
|14,346
|301,708.08
|308,295.54
|29-Jul-22
|35
|35
|7,034
|5,534
|153,552.22
|120,862.56
|July 2022
|792
|1,147
|216,521
|245,021
|4,322,932.95
|4,884,695.94
|01-Aug-22
|46
|7
|13,500
|1,500
|291,330.00
|32,685.00
|02-Aug-22
|34
|106
|10,500
|19,500
|224,070.00
|418,470.00
|03-Aug-22
|36
|51
|10,500
|12,000
|227,220.00
|260,400.00
|04-Aug-22
|27
|29
|7,750
|9,750
|168,717.50
|212,745.00
|05-Aug-22
|40
|22
|6,750
|4,750
|146,070.00
|103,122.50
|08-Aug-22
|32
|38
|9,000
|11,700
|197,910.00
|257,400.00
|09-Aug-22
|23
|16
|6,750
|6,050
|148,837.50
|133,705.00
|10-Aug-22
|35
|36
|4,966
|5,666
|111,288.06
|127,088.38
|11-Aug-22
|24
|16
|5,950
|3,750
|135,422.00
|85,500.00
|12-Aug-22
|22
|32
|6,000
|8,200
|137,040.00
|187,780.00
|15-Aug-22
|34
|13
|8,200
|7,000
|188,846.00
|161,350.00
|16-Aug-22
|31
|8
|6,950
|1,950
|159,085.50
|45,025.50
|17-Aug-22
|40
|0
|8,500
|0
|190,995.00
|0.00
|18-Aug-22
|42
|20
|11,250
|3,750
|249,187.50
|83,550.00
|19-Aug-22
|37
|41
|10,500
|10,500
|226,905.00
|227,640.00
|22-Aug-22
|34
|25
|9,500
|12,000
|201,495.00
|255,840.00
|23-Aug-22
|26
|22
|7,500
|6,500
|161,250.00
|140,335.00
|24-Aug-22
|27
|23
|8,000
|6,000
|167,600.00
|126,420.00
|25-Aug-22
|29
|49
|6,956
|7,456
|146,006.44
|156,874.24
|26-Aug-22
|63
|53
|16,750
|6,750
|349,405.00
|142,155.00
|29-Aug-22
|23
|33
|6,500
|8,000
|132,990.00
|163,920.00
|30-Aug-22
|25
|29
|7,000
|5,500
|144,620.00
|114,235.00
|31-Aug-22
|24
|13
|6,750
|2,250
|139,252.50
|46,710.00
|August 2022
|754
|682
|196,022
|160,522
|4,245,543.00
|3,482,950.62
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|01-Sep-22
|83
|72
|26,500
|26,000
|520,990.00
|511,940.00
|02-Sep-22
|46
|53
|15,500
|18,000
|307,520.00
|358,920.00
|05-Sep-22
|39
|43
|10,000
|12,000
|198,900.00
|239,040.00
|06-Sep-22
|41
|40
|10,000
|13,000
|201,800.00
|262,860.00
|07-Sep-22
|26
|50
|8,250
|20,750
|165,660.00
|419,980.00
|08-Sep-22
|78
|55
|23,250
|17,250
|468,952.50
|348,795.00
|09-Sep-22
|28
|78
|6,000
|13,750
|122,460.00
|280,637.50
|12-Sep-22
|26
|67
|7,500
|13,250
|155,550.00
|275,467.50
|13-Sep-22
|49
|15
|16,750
|4,250
|345,217.50
|88,612.50
|14-Sep-22
|11
|16
|4,000
|4,500
|81,000.00
|91,305.00
|15-Sep-22
|28
|12
|9,000
|2,500
|181,170.00
|50,600.00
|16-Sep-22
|103
|192
|16,500
|37,500
|335,940.00
|765,000.00
|19-Sep-22
|75
|0
|17,500
|0
|346,850.00
|0.00
|20-Sep-22
|66
|12
|15,750
|2,250
|308,070.00
|44,730.00
|21-Sep-22
|31
|46
|9,000
|12,500
|169,380.00
|235,875.00
|22-Sep-22
|10
|0
|5,000
|0
|92,150.00
|0.00
|23-Sep-22
|17
|0
|4,000
|0
|71,080.00
|0.00
|26-Sep-22
|1
|0
|1,000
|0
|17,450.00
|0.00
|27-Sep-22
|73
|41
|15,500
|8,000
|271,405.00
|140,320.00
|28-Sep-22
|2
|0
|1,000
|0
|16,700.00
|0.00
|29-Sep-22
|1
|0
|500
|0
|8,670.00
|0.00
|30-Sep-22
|0
|1
|0
|1,500
|0.00
|26,850.00
|September 2022
|834
|793
|222,500
|207,000
|4,386,915.00
|4,140,932.50
|03-Oct-22
|0
|3
|0
|1,000
|0.00
|18,270.00
|04-Oct-22
|92
|121
|19,750
|15,750
|366,165.00
|294,052.50
|05-Oct-22
|39
|10
|6,500
|2,000
|118,040.00
|37,140.00
|07-Oct-22
|30
|41
|6,500
|9,000
|115,375.00
|159,840.00
|10-Oct-22
|1
|0
|1,250
|0
|21,762.50
|0.00
|11-Oct-22
|0
|1
|0
|1,750
|0.00
|31,115.00
|12-Oct-22
|2
|0
|3,000
|0
|52,890.00
|0.00
|13-Oct-22
|82
|83
|20,000
|17,500
|357,800.00
|314,300.00
|14-Oct-22
|16
|35
|4,750
|7,250
|86,355.00
|132,530.00
|17-Oct-22
|59
|150
|12,500
|30,000
|229,250.00
|554,100.00
|18-Oct-22
|128
|231
|25,000
|43,669
|468,250.00
|820,540.51
|19-Oct-22
|20
|72
|3,500
|12,331
|66,080.00
|235,152.17
|20-Oct-22
|38
|76
|15,500
|18,000
|292,175.00
|340,920.00
|21-Oct-22
|76
|23
|15,000
|7,500
|277,950.00
|138,975.00
|24-Oct-22
|140
|222
|28,000
|40,500
|526,680.00
|763,425.00
|25-Oct-22
|97
|131
|24,750
|31,950
|470,992.50
|610,245.00
|26-Oct-22
|143
|113
|35,250
|35,050
|693,720.00
|690,835.50
|27-Oct-22
|59
|57
|15,950
|16,050
|318,840.50
|321,642.00
|28-Oct-22
|32
|28
|9,000
|9,400
|181,530.00
|190,068.00
|31-Oct-22
|41
|29
|10,000
|6,500
|203,300.00
|132,340.00
|October 2022
|1,095
|1,426
|256,200
|305,200
|4,847,155.50
|5,785,490.68
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|01-Nov-22
|34
|51
|8,349
|11,849
|170,486.58
|243,022.99
|02-Nov-22
|42
|39
|15,000
|14,700
|305,550.00
|300,027.00
|03-Nov-22
|61
|67
|16,450
|16,400
|326,368.00
|326,360.00
|04-Nov-22
|55
|58
|16,000
|16,050
|325,280.00
|327,259.50
|07-Nov-22
|20
|15
|4,500
|4,550
|92,565.00
|93,684.50
|08-Nov-22
|21
|24
|6,050
|6,000
|124,267.00
|123,480.00
|09-Nov-22
|35
|48
|9,450
|9,250
|193,158.00
|189,625.00
|10-Nov-22
|51
|50
|12,969
|13,169
|276,628.77
|281,289.84
|14-Nov-22
|28
|27
|8,250
|6,550
|186,037.50
|147,899.00
|15-Nov-22
|64
|87
|16,500
|18,200
|371,910.00
|412,048.00
|16-Nov-22
|35
|40
|10,500
|10,300
|232,995.00
|229,175.00
|17-Nov-22
|29
|4
|7,950
|950
|176,728.50
|21,289.50
|18-Nov-22
|9
|60
|7,606
|14,806
|168,320.78
|328,397.08
|21-Nov-22
|28
|30
|7,500
|7,450
|168,375.00
|167,252.50
|22-Nov-22
|24
|9
|10,400
|2,300
|231,608.00
|51,658.00
|23-Nov-22
|31
|21
|9,800
|8,250
|216,874.00
|183,150.00
|24-Nov-22
|28
|92
|7,500
|17,200
|168,150.00
|386,484.00
|25-Nov-22
|18
|24
|4,500
|4,800
|100,575.00
|107,520.00
|28-Nov-22
|36
|57
|7,800
|7,500
|172,380.00
|166,125.00
|29-Nov-22
|31
|34
|8,250
|8,050
|183,067.50
|179,193.00
|30-Nov-22
|41
|15
|9,000
|3,200
|198,900.00
|71,392.00
|November 2022
|721
|852
|204,324
|201,524
|4,390,224.63
|4,336,331.91
|01-Dec-22
|42
|71
|13,700
|19,800
|303,592.00
|439,164.00
|02-Dec-22
|14
|14
|4,100
|4,300
|90,200.00
|94,858.00
|05-Dec-22
|36
|40
|8,550
|8,250
|190,066.50
|183,892.50
|06-Dec-22
|12
|10
|4,947
|4,747
|110,268.63
|106,095.45
|07-Dec-22
|17
|18
|6,800
|7,000
|150,144.00
|154,910.00
|08-Dec-22
|34
|39
|9,475
|9,450
|208,923.75
|208,750.50
|09-Dec-22
|25
|26
|8,000
|8,325
|178,160.00
|185,980.50
|12-Dec-22
|52
|3
|14,000
|10,000
|305,900.00
|218,000.00
|13-Dec-22
|42
|62
|10,500
|14,200
|233,940.00
|314,814.00
|14-Dec-22
|24
|26
|6,750
|6,550
|151,200.00
|147,244.00
|15-Dec-22
|11
|18
|3,500
|3,700
|79,100.00
|83,768.00
|16-Dec-22
|24
|4
|5,350
|3,650
|118,074.50
|79,752.50
|19-Dec-22
|5
|7
|1,500
|3,000
|32,670.00
|65,430.00
|20-Dec-22
|17
|9
|4,500
|4,000
|94,905.00
|84,720.00
|21-Dec-22
|0
|2
|0
|700
|0.00
|14,924.00
|22-Dec-22
|10
|13
|2,250
|2,050
|48,870.00
|44,649.00
|23-Dec-22
|6
|9
|1,975
|2,475
|42,936.50
|54,054.00
|27-Dec-22
|11
|0
|5,000
|0
|109,400.00
|0.00
|28-Dec-22
|21
|63
|5,250
|9,450
|114,765.00
|207,522.00
|29-Dec-22
|9
|8
|2,000
|2,500
|43,520.00
|54,525.00
|30-Dec-22
|11
|21
|3,750
|4,050
|81,637.50
|87,925.50
|December 2022
|423
|463
|121,897
|128,197
|2,688,273.38
|2,830,978.95
|SECOND HALF 2022
|4,619
|5,363
|1,217,464
|1,247,464
|24,881,044.46
|25,461,380.60
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
|Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Officer
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €20.6 billion at June 30, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com
