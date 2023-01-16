PRESS RELEASE
January 2023, 16th
Aéroports de Paris SA
December 2022 and 2022 Full Year traffic figures
In 2022, Groupe ADP welcomed 280.4 million passengers1 throughout its airports' network,
of which 86.7 million passengers at Paris Aéroport, a recovery compared to 2019 that is in line with forecasts, respectively at 80.9% for the group and 80.2% for Paris Aéroport.
The traffic recovery has been particularly strong in the second half of 2022, standing, for the group, at 87.5% of 2019 traffic, and, for Paris Aéroport at 88.4% of 2019, after a first half at respectively 73.3%2 and 71.6% of 2019 traffic.
In December 2022, Parisian airports recorded the highest recovery rate of the year with traffic at Paris-Charles de Gaulle standing at 88.0% of December 2019 and traffic at Paris-Orly standing at 108.0% of December 2019.
Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with the same period in 2021.
- December 2022 traffic:
- Group traffic: up +36.1%, at 24.4 million passengers, standing at 93.2% of 2019 traffic;
- Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +45.2%, at 7.6 million passengers, recording the highest recovery rate at 93.7% of 2019 traffic;
- Full year 2022 traffic:
- Group traffic: up +72.6%, at 280.4 million of passengers, standing at 80.9% of 2019 traffic,
in line with forecasts (recovery rate expected between 77% and 83%);
- Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +106.7%, at 86.7 million passengers, standing at 80.2% of 2019 traffic, a level fully in line with forecasts (recovery rate expected between 78% and 82%),
- Paris-Charles de Gaulle traffic: at 57.5 million passengers, 75.5% of 2019 traffic;
- Paris-Orly traffic: at 29.2 million passengers, 91.6% of 2019 traffic.
GROUP TRAFFIC
| PASSENGERS
|December 2022
|Full Year 2022
|Passengers
|Change 22/21
| Recovery
vs. 2019
|Passengers
|Change 22/21
| Recovery
vs. 2019
|Paris-CDG
|5,088,117
|+45.8%
|88.0%
|57,474,033
|+119.4%
|75.5%
|Paris-Orly
|2,500,891
|+44.0%
|108.0%
|29,187,269
|+85.6%
|91.6%
|Paris Aéroport
|7,589,008
|+45.2%
|93.7%
|86,661,302
|+106.7%
|80.2%
|TAV Airports
|4,712,679
|+36.1%
|97.2%
|78,457,645
|+46.7%
|82.2%
|GMR Airports
|9,470,476
|+30.9%
|91.9%
|87,357,442
|+68.5%
|81.2%
|Other Airports3
|2,647,744
|+30.9%
|90.1%
|27,923,681
|+83.7%
|78.9%
|GROUPE ADP
|24,419,907
|+36.1%
|93.2%
|280,400,070
|+72.6%
|80.9%
PARIS AÉROPORT'S TRAFFIC
IMPORTANT NOTE: The table below, presenting a geographical breakdown of traffic at Paris Aéroport has changed in its format of segmentation to be aligned with the different categories applicable to airport charges (within this release as well as in the historical date used for variation and recovery calculations hereafter). Thus, it now presents an additional level of detail with a decomposition of the "Europe" breakdown into three categories: "Schengen Space" traffic, "UE excluding Schengen & United Kingdom" traffic, "Other Europe" traffic. Traffic with "French overseas territories", of which data were previously included in the "International" category is now presented separately. It is reminded that airports fees applicable to these different categories are available on the company website.
|December 2022
|Full Year 2022
|Share of traffic
|Change 22/21
| Recovery
vs. 2019
|Share of traffic
|Change 22/21
| Recovery
vs. 2019
|Mainland France
|13.5%
|+10.8%
|82.5%
|14.4%
|+46.5%
|77.2%
|French Overseas Territories
|6.0%
|+10.1%
|103.5%
|5.4%
|+54.8%
|98.5%
|Schengen Space
|33.1%
|+38.5%
|98.6%
|36.7%
|+113.2%
|86.6%
|UE ex. Schengen & United-Kingdom
|6.1%
|+127.2%
|84.7%
|6.1%
|+233.3%
|76.9%
|Other Europe
|2.1%
|+6.8%
|65.9%
|2.3%
|+51.3%
|55.4%
|Europe
|41.2%
|+44.6%
|94.0%
|45.1%
|+119.2%
|82.8%
|Africa
|14.3%
|+89.8%
|112.6%
|12.7%
|+96.2%
|90.8%
|North America
|11.3%
|+51.1%
|101.3%
|11.2%
|+201.0%
|82.7%
|Latin American
|3.3%
|+38.3%
|86.3%
|3.0%
|+151.5%
|76.7%
|Middle East
|6.1%
|+54.8%
|103.3%
|5.4%
|+137.8%
|83.6%
|Asia-Pacific
|4.4%
|+204.5%
|60.6%
|2.7%
|+249.6%
|33.8%
|Other International
|39.3%
|+72.9%
|96.5%
|35.0%
|+142.6%
|76.3%
|PARIS AEROPORT
|100.0%
|+45.2%
|93.7%
|100.0%
|+106.7%
|80.2%
|December 2022
|Change 22/21
|Change 22/19
|Full Year 2022
|Change 22/21
|Change 22/19
|Connecting rate
|21.4%
|-0.7 pt
|-2.8 pts
|20.6%
|-1.4 pt
|-2.2 pts
|Seat load factor
|83.1%
|12.6 pts
|-1.7 pt
|81.9%
|12.3 pts
|-4.5 pts
MAIN AIRPORTS – PASSENGERS TRAFFIC
| PASSENGERS
|December 2022
|Full Year 2022
|Passengers
|Change 22/21
| Recovery
vs. 2019
|Passengers
|Change 22/21
| Recovery
vs. 2019
|Paris-CDG
|5,088,117
|+45.8%
|88.0%
|57,474,033
|+119.4%
|75.5%
|Paris-Orly
|2,500,891
|+44.0%
|108.0%
|29,187,269
|+85.6%
|91.6%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|7,589,008
|+45.2%
|93.7%
|86,661,302
|+106.7%
|80.2%
|Antalya
|951,581
|+40.2%
|108.6%
|31,210,119
|41.8%
|87.5%
|Almaty
|696,913
|+22.1%
|128.5%
|7,230,156
|+18.5%
|112.6%
|Ankara
|762,837
|+19.3%
|78.0%
|8,644,967
|+23.0%
|62.9%
|Izmir
|651,172
|+6.7%
|76.7%
|9,837,110
|+30.0%
|79.6%
|Bodrum
|83,850
|+10.8%
|102.2%
|3,904,083
|+34.2%
|90.0%
|Gazipaşa
|34,288
|+1.3%
|114.2%
|705,440
|+21.5%
|65.0%
|Medina
|743,482
|+165.5%
|98.5%
|6,340,684
|+260.7%
|75.6%
|Tunisia
|65,666
|+57.1%
|109.0%
|1,476,131
|+181.6%
|48.5%
|Georgia
|294,083
|+36.2%
|118.8%
|3,612,927
|+64.9%
|83.8%
|North Macedonia
|181,071
|+34.0%
|92.0%
|2,371,423
|+70.4%
|88.6%
|Zagreb
|247,736
|+38.0%
|107.2%
|3,124,605
|+122.5%
|90.9%
|Total TAV Airports
|4,712,679
|+36.1%
|97.2%
|78,457,645
|+46.7%
|82.2%
|New Delhi
|6,150,559
|+22.7%
|97.5%
|59,490,074
|+60.2%
|86.9%
|Hyderabad
|1,911,831
|+20.3%
|92.9%
|19,042,499
|+58.8%
|85.6%
|Cebu
|757,960
|+234.4%
|64.4%
|5,533,315
|+320.2%
|43.7%
|Medan
|650,126
|+59.1%
|85.8%
|3,291,554
|+134.7%
|78.7%
|Total GMR Airports
|9,470,476
|+30.9%
|91.9%
|87,357,442
|+68.5%
|81.2%
|Santiago de Chile
|1,845,030
|+23.3%
|87.0%
|18,744,155
|+87.2%
|76.1%
|Amman
|660,274
|+40.5%
|100.1%
|7,837,501
|+71.9%
|87.8%
|Other airports4
|142,440
|+151.1%
|89.3%
|1,342,025
|+114.1%
|72.5%
|GROUPE ADP
|24,419,907
|+36.1%
|93.2%
|280,400,070
|+72.6%
|80.9%
MAIN AIRPORTS – AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS
| AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS
|December 2022
|Full Year 2022
|Movements
|Change 22/21
| Recovery
vs. 2019
|Movements
|Change 22/21
| Recovery
vs. 2019
|Paris-CDG
|34,657
|+18.7%
|90.3%
|402,849
|+61.1%
|80.9%
|Paris-Orly
|16,476
|+27.0%
|103.8%
|195,791
|+65.1%
|89.7%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|51,133
|+21.3%
|94.3%
|598,640
|+62.4%
|83.5%
|Antalya
|6,752
|+25.9%
|114.0%
|187,032
|+48.2%
|94.8%
|Almaty
|6,285
|+20.1%
|117.6%
|64,933
|+14.2%
|100.7%
|Ankara
|5,221
|+6.5%
|80.5%
|60,302
|+8.9%
|66.9%
|Izmir
|4,253
|+7.8%
|77.7%
|62,369
|+21.2%
|81.4%
|Bodrum
|616
|+4.1%
|114.5%
|25,352
|+25.6%
|92.2%
|Gazipaşa
|279
|+4.9%
|108.1%
|5,062
|+6.7%
|71.0%
|Medina
|4,706
|+85.3%
|93.4%
|46,823
|+136.3%
|77.3%
|Tunisia
|502
|+19.2%
|99.0%
|10,773
|+123.7%
|56.8%
|Georgia
|2,848
|+15.4%
|112.3%
|35,184
|+31.2%
|83.5%
|North Macedonia
|1,481
|+13.1%
|93.4%
|19,448
|+29.8%
|89.2%
|Zagreb
|3,381
|+5.1%
|100.9%
|42,310
|+42.9%
|93.9%
|Total TAV Airports
|36,324
|+20.1%
|98.1%
|559,588
|+36.2%
|85.9%
|New Delhi
|36,907
|+6.0%
|93.2%
|392,945
|+35.8%
|89.0%
|Hyderabad
|13,296
|+10.1%
|78.4%
|145,368
|+32.0%
|79.2%
|Cebu
|7,214
|+235.8%
|74.8%
|52,305
|+267.0%
|49.5%
|Medan
|5,439
|+38.5%
|93.0%
|27,797
|+87.2%
|82.7%
|Total GMR Airports
|62,856
|+18.7%
|87.2%
|618,415
|+44.3%
|80.9%
|Santiago de Chile
|11,867
|+21.1%
|86.9%
|123,642
|+59.0%
|78.6%
|Amman
|5,664
|+13.9%
|92.5%
|68,325
|+46.6%
|85.7%
|Other airports5
|1,821
|+114.7%
|80.7%
|18,041
|+53.0%
|71.7%
|GROUPE ADP
|169,665
|+23.8%
|94.5%
|1,986,651
|+49.5%
|84.1%
1 Group traffic includes airports operated by Groupe ADP in full ownership (including partial ownership) or under concession, receiving regular commercial passenger traffic, excluding airports under management contract. Historical data for the 2019-2022 period is available on the company's website.
2 Excluding traffic from the Hajj Terminal in Jeddah, under management contract.
3 Airports of Amman, Santiago de Chile, Conakry, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.
4 Airports of Conakry, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.
5 Airports of Conakry, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.
