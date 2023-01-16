The Global Tree Nuts Market is forecast to grow by $20,008.42 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tree Nuts Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786730/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the tree nuts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of vegan snacks among millennials, the health benefits associated with tree nuts, and the rise in the number of tree nut-based snack launches.



The tree nuts market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Almonds

• Pistachios

• Walnuts

• Cashews

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in use of tree nut oils in the cosmetics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the tree nuts market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in investments in tree nut production and growth in use of tree nuts in confectionery and functional ingredients will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the tree nuts market covers the following areas:

• Tree nuts market sizing

• Tree nuts market forecast

• Tree nuts market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tree nuts market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barry Callebaut AG, Blue Diamond Growers, Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts SA, BredaBest BV, Diamond Foods LLC, Hines Nut Co., IMPORTACO SA, Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, Kanan Enterprises, Kanegrade Ltd., Mariani Nut Co., Olam Group Ltd., Plantabul Ltd., Poindexter Nut Co., Select Harvests Ltd., Summit Almonds LLC, Sun Valley Nut LLC, Voicevale Ltd., and Waterford Nut Co. Also, the tree nuts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

