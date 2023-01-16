Organic Acids Market is estimated to be US$ 18.6 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An organic acid is a type of organic compound that generally has acidic properties, a common example of an organic acid is called a carboxylic acid, which is generally known as a weak acid and, unlike strong minerals, does not completely dissolve in a medium such as water. The simplest types of organic acids, such as acetic and formic, are especially used in gas and oil corrosion prevention treatments, as they are less reactive than hydrochloric acid and other strong acids. Organic acids are compounds that have acidic properties, meaning they contain at least one carbon atom, organic acids are organic compounds that have acidic properties, since these acids are organic, they must contain a carbon atom in their structure. One of the most common organic acids is the carboxylic acid, which has the molecular formula RCOOH, other common organic acids include sulfonic acids and alcohols, and also see shortly, examples of acids range from malonic and folic to stearic acid. Organic acids can be used to produce a variety of products, if we look at them in the food industry, citric acid is a type of organic acid found in products such as soda and canned tomatoes. Acetic acid is a very well-known organic acid used to make vinegar, it is also used in pharmaceutical production, leather tanning and other organic chemicals. Organic acids are known as weak acid groups and are not completely soluble in water, while strong acids, organic acids have a low molecular mass and are miscible, while those with a high molecular mass, such as benzoic acid, are insoluble when neutral. Gas and oil well stimulation treatments contain large amounts of organic acids or organic acids, these acids are considered to be less reactive to mineral acids, making them a better choice for corrosion treatment and prevention in various industries. Additionally, organic acids are highly recommended in high temperature settings or where there is prolonged contact between the pipe and the acid. Organic acids have a long history of use as food additives and preservatives to prevent spoilage and extend the shelf life of perishable food ingredients. Properties of acids include pH less than 7, sour taste, formation of hydrogen ions when dissolved in water, and being corrosive to human tissue and reacting with bases to form salt and water. Organic acids, which typically contain at least one carboxyl group, are highly versatile compounds with a wide range of applications for industries such as consumer goods, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. They are produced either from petroleum-based feedstocks through multi-step chemical synthesis or from renewable resources through microbial biosynthesis. The increasing use of organic acids in the production of soft drinks is expected to act as a fuel agent to stimulate the growth of the organic acids market globally. With the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the production of bio-based organic acids through renewable resources, increasing production utilization for the production of various intermediates is driving the market growth. Furthermore, increased use of organic acids in animal feed as a substitute for antibiotic growth promoters is another factor expected to drive the market for organic acids over the forecast period.

The report “Organic Acids Market, By Type (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Formic Acid, Itaconic Acid, Succinic Acid, Gluconic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Fumaric Acid, and Propionic Acid), By Source (Biomass, Molasses, Starch, Chemical Synthesis, Agro-Industrial Residue), By End-Use Application (Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Poultry and farming, Animal Feed & Nutrition, Chemicals & Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends,m Analysis and Forecast till 2032 “

In August 2022, Archer Daniels Midland launched two joint venture weeks to expand the corn market in Illinois and capitalize on the growing market for bioplastics and other plant-based products.

In June 2022, Jungbunzlauer was pleased to announce two new mineral salts: zinc gluconate and monomagnesium citrate, zinc gluconate obtained by neutralization of gluconic acid with a high purity zinc source. Monomagnesium citrate is the partially neutralized magnesium salt of citric acid. Both products are part of the product group Special Salts, available through sales offices and representatives.

In August 2022, ADM and LG Chem have entered into joint ventures to produce corn-based lactic acid and polylactic acid to meet the growing demand for a variety of plant-based products, including bioplastics.

In March 2021, Corbion is launching a multi-faceted initiative to significantly increase production capacity for lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives ahead of a previously announced major expansion in Thailand in 2023. A global initiative, four existing Corbian A include capital expenditure. Aggregate additional output is the equivalent of a new production site without actually creating one.

Organic acids have a long history of use as food additives and preservatives to prevent food spoilage and to extend the shelf life of perishable food components. Organic acids are involved in the regulation of a wide range of fundamental cellular processes, e.g. Changes in cellular pH or redox status. Therefore, it makes sense that these compounds also play a role in the regulation of various biochemical and physiological processes in vivo. Organic acids play an important role in plant primary metabolism, where they are involved among fundamental pathways such as the tricarboxylic acid cycle, C3-, C4-, and CAM-photosynthesis and glyoxylate cycle, also occurring as degradation products. However, the increasing use of organic acids in the production of soft drinks is expected to act as a fuel agent to stimulate the growth of the organic acids market. Innovation in the carbonic acids market is increasing worldwide, driven by technological developments in organic acids that are more efficient to use.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Organic Acids Market, By Type (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Formic Acid, Itaconic Acid, Succinic Acid, Gluconic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Fumaric Acid, and Propionic Acid), By Source (Biomass, Molasses, Starch, Chemical Synthesis, Agro-Industrial Residue), By End-Use Application (Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Poultry and farming, Animal Feed & Nutrition, Chemicals & Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Organic Acids Market accounted for US$ 11.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 18.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8%. The Organic Acids Market is segmented based on Type, Source, End-Use Application and Region.

Based on Type, Organic Acids Market is segmented into Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Formic Acid, Itaconic Acid, Succinic Acid, Gluconic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Fumaric Acid, and Propionic Acid.

Based on Source, Organic Acids Market is segmented into Biomass, Molasses, Starch, Chemical Synthesis, and Agro-Industrial Residue.

Based on End-Use Application, Organic Acids Market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Poultry and farming, Animal Feed & Nutrition, Chemicals & Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetic & Personal Care.

By Region, the Organic Acids Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The prominent players operating in the Organic Acids Market includes, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Myriant Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, DSM Cargill, Tate and Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Corbion N.V., Dow Chemical Company, Senvia Chemicals Co., Ltd. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Organic Acids Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Acetic Acid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Citric Acid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Formic Acid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Itaconic Acid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Succinic Acid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Gluconic Acid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Ascorbic Acid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Fumaric Acid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Propionic Acid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Organic Acids Market, By Source Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Biomass Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Molasses Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Starch Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Chemical Synthesis Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Agro-Industrial Residue Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Organic Acids Market, By End-Use Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Food & Beverage Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Agriculture Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Poultry and Farming Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Animal Feed & Nutrition Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Chemical & Industrial Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Pharmaceuticals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cosmetic & Personal Care Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



