French English

Press release –16 January 2023 – 17h45

ARGAN has regained its 100% occupancy rate,

with a major signing: DISNEYLAND PARIS on 26,000 sq.m

in Ferrières-en-Brie (77)



Located in Ferrières-en-Brie (77), along the A4 Highway, close to the theme parks and in the heart of the Marne-la-Vallée area, this class A warehouse is rented to DISNEYLAND PARIS under a 10-year long-term lease.

Ideally located in front of the A4 highway, the ARGAN logistics park in Ferrières-en-Brie consists of two class A sites of 47,000 sq.m and 32,000 sq.m. DISNEYLAND PARIS is leasing four cells of the latter building, i.e. 24,500 sq.m, plus 1,500 sq.m of office space.



With more than 375 million visits since 1992 and 16,000 employees, DISNEYLAND PARIS has become Europe's leading tourist destination and a major economic and employment hub, playing an important role in the development of the Val d'Europe region.

ARGAN and DISNEYLAND PARIS are mutually committed to a long-term lease of 10 years.

With this new high-profile signing, all of ARGAN's platforms are now leased for a total of 3.5 million square meters.

This transaction was completed with the support of CBRE's teams.

Financial calendar 2023 (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

19 th January 2023: 2022 Results presentation

January 2023: 2022 Results presentation 3rd April 2023: Q1 2023 Sales

About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.

As at 31 December 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.5 million sq.m, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 01 July 2007.

www.ARGAN.fr

Francis Albertinelli - Directeur Administratif et Financier



Tél : 01 47 47 05 46

E-mail : contact@ARGAN.fr

www.ARGAN.fr Aude Vayre – Relations presse



Tél : 06 14 64 15 65

E-mail : ARGAN@citigatedewerogerson.com

Attachment