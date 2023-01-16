The Global Geofencing Market is forecast to grow by $3,024.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.35% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geofencing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05749180/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the geofencing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in location-based marketing, increase in demand for indoor navigation services, and rising need for asset tracking.



The geofencing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fixed

• Mobile



By Component

• Services

• Solutions



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing applications of geofencing as one of the prime reasons driving the geofencing market growth during the next few years. Also, increased use of analytics and increased availability of geofencing API will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the geofencing market covers the following areas:

• Geofencing market sizing

• Geofencing market forecast

• Geofencing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading geofencing market vendors that include Apple Inc., Bluedot Industries Pty Ltd., Embitel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Esri, Floating Market B.V., Foursquare Labs Inc., GeoMoby Pty. Ltd., GPSWOX LTD., infsoft GmbH, Juniper Networks Inc., Locance Inc., MessageBird BV, Pulsate Mobile Ltd., Radar Labs Inc., Raveon Technologies Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Simplifi Holdings Inc., Theoblong Global Ltd, Thumbvista, and Upland Software Inc. Also, the geofencing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

