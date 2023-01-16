The Global Fracking Water Treatment Market is forecast to grow by $1208.4 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fracking Water Treatment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678730/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fracking water treatment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumption of natural gas, growth in e and p of unconventional oil and gas sources, and stringent regulatory policies.



The fracking water treatment market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Treatment and recycle

• Deep well injection



By End-user

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of supercritical carbon in fracking as one of the prime reasons driving the fracking water treatment market growth during the next few years. Also, shift in focus toward NGVs and advances in technologies associated with water treatment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fracking water treatment market covers the following areas:

• Fracking water treatment market sizing

• Fracking water treatment market forecast

• Fracking water treatment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fracking water treatment market vendors that include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Anguil Environmental Systems, Aquatech International LLC, Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., ChampionX Corp., Cudd Energy Services, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC, EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Filtra Systems Co, Fluence Corp. Ltd., Halliburton Co., Industrie De Nora Spa, LiqTech International Inc., OriginClear Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, WesTech Engineering LLC, and Xylem Inc. Also, the fracking water treatment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

